On Sofa | Ghế Dài #2: Reading Video Art with Quỳnh Đồng

03 PM, Tues 28 Apr 2026

HAS Library

T2.4, 2nd floor Complex 01, Alley 167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

Language: Vietnamese only

Registration link (Limited to 10 participants)

From the organizer:

Video Art or the moving image is an art form that uses the video medium to create artistic expressions. It has evolved since the 1960s and is often considered one of the most innovative and versatile forms of contemporary art.

The structure of video art is strongly shaped by the artist’s creative vision and offers numerous freedoms in dealing with technology, space, time, and perception. Video art is often unconventional and can exceed the traditional boundaries of art forms by engaging with modern themes and experiments. It challenges the viewer to engage not only with the artwork itself but also with the way it is consumed.

In this workshop, Quỳnh Đồng will guide participants in examining video art through its core structural elements.

Schedule:

– Participants introduce themselves in turn.

– The facilitator presents the workshop topic and structure.

– Artwork analysis: Quỳnh Đồng discusses the nine elements of video art, using selected works as examples.

– Participants break into small groups to analyze a video artwork (self-selected), applying the nine elements introduced by Quỳnh Đồng.

– Group presentations: Each group shares their analysis in a plenary discussion (aimed at identifying methodological approaches).

Notes for participants:

– Please bring a mobile phone or laptop, a notebook, A4 paper, and a pen.

– This is a non-profit event. We encourage attendees to support the artist with a small contribution from 180,000 VND as a gesture of appreciation. All proceeds will be given directly to the artist after the event.

– Doors will close at the scheduled start time (including for those who have registered). Please arrive on time to choose your seat.

– The event will be documented through photography and audio recording for archival, research, and communication purposes by the artist and Heritage Art Space. By attending, you consent to the use of this material.

About Quỳnh Đồng

Quỳnh Đồng was born in Hải Phòng, Vietnam in 1982. She attended the Design School in Biel/Bienne for a degree in graphic design, graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts at the Bern University of Arts and earned her MA in Fine Arts at the Zurich University of the Arts. She completed her residency programs at The Sommerakademie im Zentrum Paul Klee in Bern (SAK), The International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP) in New York City, Rijksakademie van beeldende kunsten in Amsterdam, MMCA Changdong run by National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in Seoul and Month of Arts Practice (MAP 2019) at Heritage Art Space in Hanoi.

Quỳnh Đồng creates hyper-real video works to provide an innate platform upon which she deliberately challenges cultural stereotypes. Her practice extends to also include performance and sculpture. Đồng composes her works as paintings (conceptually). Function and form, art and kitsch. Connection of the myth of the beautiful, the most trivial values.

Follow updates on event’s page