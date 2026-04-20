Read with us #15: Fated encounters

07 AM – 07 PM, 20 Apr – 20 July 2026

Sóng Sánh Café

48 Ngọc Hà, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Our thematic photobook showcase has returned with its 15th edition, titled Encounters! The iteration curated by Hà Đào brings together a selection of secondhand books that came to her by chance rather than intention. These are not strictly photobooks in the conventional sense, but works by a range of authors, from an aviation enthusiast and a writer to a photographer, painter, and pop star. What connects these varied publications in both form and content is photography, while also underscoring print as a medium with a mass public reach. Drop by and spend some time with them.

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