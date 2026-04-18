Talk: Mini Cinema Space – Mission Posible?

03 PM – 05 PM, Sat 25 Apr 2026

White Light Cinéhub

Floor 3, COMPLEX 01

No 29 lane 31 alley 167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

Registration link (Limited to 40 participants)

Language Vietnamese

From the organizer:

As part of the program “Silence and (dis) connection”, alongside the film screenings, White Light Cinéhub is pleased to present a special talk with guest speaker Michinari Ueno – manager of Takada Sekaikan cinema and Japan’s representative participant in the An Open Draft – Asia Film Programmers Lab. The talk will be moderated by director Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Việt.

Originally opened in 1911 under the name “Takada-za” and renamed numerous times over more than a century, Takada Sekaikan has faced multiple closures and the threat of demolition, yet has endured to become one of the oldest operating cinemas in Japan – regarded as a “living museum” of film history.

Michinari Ueno is the manager closely associated with Takada Sekaikan’s “revival,” and is widely recognized as a leading figure in the effort to preserve historic cinemas in Japan: a cinema manager as cultural curator. In this talk with Hanoi’s film-loving community, Ueno will share his experiences and stories from over a decade of operating and rebuilding Takada Sekaikan. Beyond day-to-day management, he has curated cultural experiences for audiences through a range of events and activities. In addition to intentional, curated film programming that distinguishes the venue from mainstream commercial cinemas, Takada Sekaikan has also hosted interactive events designed to create fresh experiences and sustain community bonds.

Building on these stories, Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Việt – with years of experience in Vietnam’s film community – will broaden the conversation to the Vietnamese context, particularly Hanoi, by revisiting memories of the city’s old cinemas and the independent screening models he has helped organize and curate, which have fostered their own distinct audience communities.

The talk aims to introduce Vietnamese audiences to the ecosystem of independent cinemas in Japan – from their role in a healthy film culture, to diverse programming approaches and operational models that go beyond box office revenue – and to inspire reflection on the places and potential of independent cinema spaces in Hanoi, at a time when commercial multiplex chains grow increasingly dominant.

Additionally, in the third and final phase of the An Open Draft project, participants from Japan will report on their experience by organizing a film program featuring works from Southeast Asia (specifically from the country they visit), and Mr. Ueno has chosen Vietnam as his cinematic destination. Through exchanges and conversations with the film community during this visit, he hopes to curate a program of promising Vietnamese works to be screened in Japan in the future.

About guest speaker Michinari Ueno

Michinari Ueno has been involved in the management of Takada Sekaikan, one of Japan’s oldest operating cinemas, located in Joetsu, Niigata, since 2014. While preserving its value as a historic building, he has played a leading role in revitalizing the theatre, which once faced the risk of closure, by giving it new life as a mini-theatre / independent cinema.

With film exhibition at its core, he has organized screenings of diverse domestic and international works, special themed programs, audience-participation events such as “Masala Screenings,” and talk events with directors and actors. Through these activities, he continues to broaden the reach of film culture in a regional city.

About moderator – director Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Việt

Nguyen Le Hoang Viet is a Vietnamese director, producer and curator. His short films have shown in various film festivals such as HANIFF, Short Shorts (Japan), BFI Flare London, Busan Short Fest and Bozar Museum (Belgium). As a curator, he actively contributes to maintain cinephile community screenings as well as short films showcase in Hanoi, Hochiminh City and outside of Vietnam. He is currently developing Winderland, a creative hub in Hanoi dedicated to producing film projects and original IP rooted in Vietnamese cultural identity.

About Takada Sekaikan theatre

Takada Sekaikan opened in 1911 as a theater called “Takada-za.” Five years later, it was renamed “Sekaikan” and became a permanent movie theater in 1916. It continued operating under various names such as “Takada Toho Eiga Gekijo,” “Takada Central Cinema,” and “Shochiku-kan.” After overcoming various difficulties, including the aging of the building, it is now operated by the NPO “Machinaka Cinema Revitalization Committee,” and continues to screen films. It is said to be one of the oldest operating movie theaters in Japan , and the building, which retains its original character, has been designated a National Registered Tangible Cultural Property and a Modern Industrial Heritage Site.

Notes:

– This is a non-profit event, not for commercial purposes, serving educational and community awareness goals.

– Registration is limited to 40 audience. You will receive a confirmation email within 24 hours of completing registration. Please check your spam folder or contact the White Light Cinéhub Facebook page if you don’t receive it.

– Doors open 15 minutes before the start of the talk for seating selection. Late entry is accepted up to 10 minutes after the talk begins. Please arrive on time for the best experience.

– No outside food or drinks are permitted.

– By attending, guests consent to being photographed and quoted by the project for promotional purposes.

“Silence and (dis) connection” is the outcome of An Open Draft – Asia Film Programmers Lab, an initiative launched by the Japan Foundation. Alongside its aim to promote cultural exchange through cinema, the project also seeks to nurture a new generation of film programmers in Southeast Asia and Japan.

“Silence and (dis) connection”, organized by White Light Cinéhub with the sponsorship of the Japan Foundation and the media support of COMPLEX 01 and Hanoi Grapevine, introduces 05 selected films with theme of family in Japanese society from the 1950s to the present. The program includes film screenings and conversations, taking place from April 3 to May 3, 2026 at White Light Cinéhub (29/31/167 Tây Sơn, Hanoi).

Follow updates on event’s page.