07 PM – 08:30 PM, Sat 02 May 2026

Á Space

Hà Nội

Original film language in Thai, Hmong, español Cubano with English subtitles

From the organizer:

Á Space is delighted to invite you to a film screening and discussion with Komtouch Napattaloong, a filmmaker and visual artist from Bangkok, Thailand, on the occasion of his visit to Hanoi, for a conversation and exchange around artistic practice. The screening will feature four of his short films spanning from 2016 to 2025, along with a special work to be presented at the end of the program. The program will be hosted by Linh San.

EL CIELO

2016 | Cuba | 11 mins

An old woman lives alone in rural Cuba. One day her long lost son returns home to visit but only

just briefly.

Made during the workshop for the authors, “Filming in Cuba with Abbas Kiarostami” by Black Factory Cinema in collaboration with Escuela Internacional de Cine y Television de Cuba.

UNMOVED EXPANDED

2021 | Thái Lan | 22 mins

In the outskirts of Bangkok, a community of Hmong-Vietnamese asylum seekers lives incognito for nearly a decade. Assembled from prepandemic research footage, the film revolves around an interview with two members of the community, an old lady and an unidentified man, to illuminate the past, present, and future of these families who are weaved into an indifferent Thai environment.

NO EXORCISM FILM

2024 | Thái Lan | 20 mins

As one robotic voice recounts nightmarish returns to Thailand, another seeks to console. Moving through different incarnations, like entities from the Buddhist Jātaka tales, the correspondence of voices fuse with images of Thailand’s aggressive urban development, personal (and historical) dread, and also hope through the current Thai prodemocracy youth movement.

MY NAME IS MARILYN, A DAUGHTER OF SA-UDORN

2025 | Thái Lan| 6 mins

Installed in the radar building of the Ramasun Historical Museum, this silent video work, My Name is Marilyn, a Daughter of Sa-Udorn (2025), confronts the enduring myths and legacies of American empire. Here, the iconic visual of Marilyn Monroe, found as a discarded statue behind a resort en route to Ban Chiang, reappears masked. Her face is obscured by a cloth mask commonly worn by Thai migrant laborers in the Middle East to shield themselves from the sun and dust.

Biography:

Komtouch Napattaloong is a visual artist and filmmaker from Thailand. His work explores identity deconstructions, belonging anxieties, migration narratives, and historical translations. He examines questions of memory, displacement, and the fluid nature of identity, often through experimental and documentary forms. Komtouch’s latest film work, ”IN SUM ผีพัฒนา”, is selected for the 76th Berlinale Forum Expanded for its world premiere. His 2024 film “NO EXORCISM FILM”, competed at CPH:DOX 2024 for the NEW:VISION award and his debut feature documentary, “HOURS OF OURS”, premiered at the Visions du Réel 2023 International Competition. A 2025 Prince Claus Fund Seed Awardee and a 2024 Berlinale Talents participant, his works have been showcased at various international festivals such as YamagataIDFF, JeonjuIFF, 68th BFI London Experimenta, Visions du Réel, SingaporeIFF, Festival Film Dokumenter Jogja, and Mar Del Plata. Additionally, his works are featured at the Bangkok Biennial, Protocinema’s A Few In Many Places Bangkok exhibition, Thailand Biennale’s Open World Cinema, and the GHOST2568 triennial.

With Dano Napattaloong, he is the co-founder of Rare Occupant, an audio-visual works production company and services based in Thailand.

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