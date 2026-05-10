European Literature Days 2026 | Book Exhibition – Echoes of the Present: Navigating Trauma, Tech and Tomorrow

09 AM – 06 PM, 16 – 24 May 2026

Floor 2, Deutsches Haus

33 Lê Duẩn, Sài Gòn ward, HCMC

From the organizer:

In collaboration with the Frankfurter Buchmesse we invite you to join the book exhibition under the theme “Echoes of the Present: Navigating Trauma, Tech, and Tomorrow”. As part of the annual European Literature Days 2026, this exhibition brings together books shaped by history, technology, and inner life.

It opens with selected titles from the 2025 longlists of the German Book Prize and the German Non Fiction Prize. These works address key issues of our time, including intergenerational trauma, exile, ecological crisis, digital power structures, and the ethics of telling real lives as stories.

The exhibition also highlights Vietnamese translations of German language authors. These texts create spaces of exchange and show how experiences of trauma and alienation cross borders and languages.

In the final section, visitors encounter unpublished Vietnamese translations presented as works in progress. This space treats literature as unfinished and evolving, shaped through reading and translation.

The exhibition is part of European Literature Days and is initiated and co organized by Goethe-Institut Vietnam and Frankfurter Buchmesse.

A curated book tour aligned with the exhibition theme “Echoes of the Present: Navigating Trauma, Tech, and Tomorrow” will take place on Friday, 15 May, from 07 – 08 PM. The tour will be led by Quyen Nguyen, PhD in English Literature, independent researcher and literary critic. She will guide us in exploring each highlighted book in the exhibition while offering engaging insights about their contemporary contexts. Register here.

About Frankfurter Buchmesse:

Frankfurter Buchmesse is the world’s leading international publishing trade fair, held annually in Frankfurt. It is a global hub for book publishing, content, and international rights trading, and is organized by Frankfurter Buchmesse GmbH, a subsidiary of the German Publishers and Booksellers Association.

Follow updates on event’s page.