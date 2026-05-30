Programing the < 3

07 PM, Wed 03 June 2026

Á Space

Alley 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội (turn right at the end of the alley, walk 500m)

From the organizer:

Join us in welcoming Nhan Phan in this informal sharing session in which the HCMC-based artist will walk us through his practice. Nhan is known as the brain behind CodeSurfing, a collective that aims to make technology more accessible and adaptable for the local art community. In 2024, CodeSurfing initiated “Our Vietnamese Project”, a research project that was later presented as artworks. The project traces the roots of the Vietnamese language through the act of surveying a group of syllables that are “joinable but unintelligible” in order to highlight the abundance of this language. From there, CodeSurfing proposes various approaches to the use of technology in art making, as well as archiving—that behind data and algorithms, there exists an inherent poetic nature to technology that people tend to miss.

In this talk, Nhan will speak about his approach to creative technology through CodeSurfing’s programme, as well his recent works.

***The poster is made using photos from “Kiss me hard before you go”, 2026, in collaboration with Ivy Vo, produced by AirHue. Photo by Bom.

Poster Design: Dang Thuy Anh.

About Nhân Phan

Nhan Phan is a media artist, known for his work with software, installation, and film. Born into the Internet era and raised in transition across multiple homes, his life is a scatter of moments, places, and people — both lived physically and digitally. Dwelling in this hybridity, Nhan’s work becomes his manual for being human in the generation of tech. Here, algorithms and devices become agents of desire, interfering with reciprocity, producing both friction and pleasure. Nhan uses love and even cheesiness as critical gestures against the current overly design-driven tech industry, which increasingly diminishes human touch and moral complexity in pursuit of profit and surface appeal.

Nhan is a graduate candidate of UCLA’s MFA in Media Arts, as Fulbright scholar. He is also the founder of CodeSurfing — a creative technology collective in Vietnam. He was a recipient, then a mentor of the Processing Fellowship, and a finalist of the Lumen Prize.

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