Finest Project Nominees: Dogma Prize 2019

Dogma Prize 2019

About project: : The Dogma Prize was established in 2009 under the independent sponsorship of Dogma Collection. The Prize is awarded every other year, and the Dogma Prize of 2019 was the 6th one. Dogma Prize’s vision is to encourage and promote Vietnamese artists, whether resident in Vietnam or overseas, through a focus on Self-portraiture, of all disciplines.

Art form: Multidisciplinary

Duration: 8/8 – 7/9/2019

Organizer: Dogma Collection

Activities: Art prize, exhibition, tour

