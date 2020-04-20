Online talk: Phuc Tan Public Art Project

Sat 25 Apr 2020, 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Curator Nguyen The Son and the volunteer artists group (16 people) have created 16 interesting public artworks at the street number 1 and 2 of Phuc Tan ward, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi. Within less than 2 months of work, the artists have helped transform the riverside, which used to be seen as the back of a city, to become a highlighted art venue attracting media, Hanoi residents and foreign visitors.

Hanoi Grapevine, Ago Hub and the Proactive audience network PAN – Hanoi Grapevine cordially invite you to the online talk with curator Nguyen The Son and artists group who co-created Phuc Tan public art project – to get a better understanding of the project motivation, the working process and the co-creation between artists and local residents.

About Phuc Tan public art Project:

Phuc Tan public art Project was initiated by the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district in summer 2019 and was completed in February 2020.

A characteristic of this Phuc Tan area is that, despite having a historical location near Red River, similarly to other riverside areas, Phuc Tan has not been treated as the front of a city like more developed countries in the world. This area has still been seen as the back of the city, where people are allowed comfortably to throw rubbish. It is from this cultural context that the group of artists has the idea of implementing a public art project right on the wall that prevents the encroachment of the local people here. The project mostly uses recyclables from plastic bottles, drums, wheel rims, exhaust pipes, etc. from here and elsewhere in the city as the main raw materials to recreate the installation works that interact with the context of the Red River as well as with the rich cultural history of Thang Long Ke Cho.

Artists featured in Phuc Tan public art project: Nguyễn Thế Sơn (curator), Cấn Văn n, Phạm Khắc Quang, George Burchett, Vương Văn Thạo, Trịnh Minh Tiến, Lê Đăng Ninh, Nguyễn Hoài Giang, Nguyễn Trần Ưu Đàm, Nguyễn Xuân Lam, Nguyễn Ngọc Lâm, Diego Cortiza, Trần Hậu Yên Thế, Vũ Xuân Đông, Nguyễn Đức Phương, Trần Tuấn.

About curator/artist Nguyen The Son:

Nguyen The Son is a visual artist, a photographer, art curator and a lecturer of Vietnam Fine Arts University. Nguyen The Son graduated from (BA) Fine Arts in Hanoi University of Fine Arts, graduated from University of Languages and International Studies and graduated with a Master of Fine Arts Photography and Experimental Arts at the China Central Academy of Fine Arts. , Beijing (CAFA). His works are often influenced by sociological research, questioning and reflecting on the broken and disappearance of humanity’s memories and values in the process of changing and conflict of Vietnamese values during the changing period. Son has nearly 20 solo exhibitions and group exhibitions in Vietnam and many countries around the world such as the USA, England, France, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, Korea … Son’s artworks have been collected at several museums such as the Worcester Art Museum, RMIT University, CAFA Art museum …

In addition to personal projects, as a lecturer, he helped young talented undergraduates to organize workshops and multimedia art exhibitions. In recent years, as a mentor and curator organizing exhibitions with CSAGA Center, he has worked with vulnerable social groups to implement multimedia art exhibitions. In addition, he has also opened the direction to connect contemporary art with public spaces through projects such as “Public art on Phung Hung street”, “Art space in the National Assembly’s basement” , and most recently “Public art at Phuc Tan area”.

This event has free admission.

** Please kindly note that this event will only be in Vietnamese. Please arrange your own translator if needed.

