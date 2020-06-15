Fri 19 June 2020, 07:30 pm

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From Manzi.

Manzi Art Space is pleased to invite you to a special talk entitled ‘French theatre in Indochina in the period of late 19th and early 20th century’, led by researcher Khieu Anh Nguyen.

At the event, Khieu Anh will share with audience results of her research on Indochina Theatre – how and why French theatre came to Vietnam and its influence on local traditional art forms.

Free entry

Please note that the talk will be conducted in Vietnamese only

Khieu Anh NGUYEN (b. 1995) is a Vietnamese researcher based in Aix-en-Provence (France). She is currently doing her PhD at the Interdisciplinary Centre for the Study of Literature in Aix-Marseille (CIELAM) under the supervision of Professor Corinne Flicker. Her researches funded by Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region focus on the reception of French theatre in Indochina during the French colonization (1865-1954).

Khieu Anh’s research has been featured in a number of academic publications and seminars. Beside academic activities, she is exploring the potentialities of performing arts through collaborations with artists, actors and playwrights.

This event is part of Manzi’s series of talks on art and history supported by Goethe Institut

