”If Known Tell, If Not Tell Fortune” – An Interactive Play by Trà Nguyễn

28 – 29 July 2020, 07:30 pm

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ich, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Manzi is pleased to present an interactive play by Trà Nguyễn entitled “If Known Tell, If Not Tell Fortune” (Traveling Edition)

With special participation of artist Ngô Trà My and actress Trần Thiên Tú, the event will take place on Tuesday (28 July) & Wednesday (29 July)

Language: Vietnamese only

Duration: 60 minutes, plus 60 minutes of discussion

Free admission.

Due to limited seating capacity, please fill this form to reserve seats

[A poem as an introduction, translated from Vietnamese]

To this village has arrived a traveling show

With love, dear good-hearted people

Mark the date, come booze and come see

Twenty-eighth of July at Manzi

A theatre work, a fortune telling

of love, of career, of what the future might bring

Choose, between the clave or the drum

for Ms. Fortune Teller to respond

The door is open without ticket

Drinks at Manzi remain budget

From happy customers afterwards

A token is much appreciated

For fun, we do games and we play

We happen, do we (?), as life may

That’s us, Trà, My, and Tú

Look forward to seeing you that day!

* This event is part of Manzi’s Art Programme supported by the Goethe Institut.

Communications partner: Hanoi Grapevine

Follow updates on event’s page.