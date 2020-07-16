”If Known Tell, If Not Tell Fortune” – An Interactive Play by Trà Nguyễn
28 – 29 July 2020, 07:30 pm
Manzi Art Space
14 Phan Huy Ich, Ba Dinh, Hanoi
From Goethe Institut:
Manzi is pleased to present an interactive play by Trà Nguyễn entitled “If Known Tell, If Not Tell Fortune” (Traveling Edition)
With special participation of artist Ngô Trà My and actress Trần Thiên Tú, the event will take place on Tuesday (28 July) & Wednesday (29 July)
Language: Vietnamese only
Duration: 60 minutes, plus 60 minutes of discussion
Free admission.
Due to limited seating capacity, please fill this form to reserve seats
[A poem as an introduction, translated from Vietnamese]
To this village has arrived a traveling show
With love, dear good-hearted people
Mark the date, come booze and come see
Twenty-eighth of July at Manzi
A theatre work, a fortune telling
of love, of career, of what the future might bring
Choose, between the clave or the drum
for Ms. Fortune Teller to respond
The door is open without ticket
Drinks at Manzi remain budget
From happy customers afterwards
A token is much appreciated
For fun, we do games and we play
We happen, do we (?), as life may
That’s us, Trà, My, and Tú
Look forward to seeing you that day!
* This event is part of Manzi’s Art Programme supported by the Goethe Institut.
Communications partner: Hanoi Grapevine
Follow updates on event’s page.
