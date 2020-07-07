”Isolation Journal” – A Film Screening and Concert

08:30, Sat 11 July 2020

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From Manzi:

Manzi is pleased to present a networked performance entitled “Isolation Journal” by The Six Stones group and Canadian musician John Oliver.

As a response to the recent pandemic and how live performance in concert venues have become a rarity, as well as international traveling is hardly possible, musicians from Canada, Sweden and Vietnam will meet over the internet for a special performance. While Ngô Trà My (monochord) – one of the group’s founding members, will perform at Manzi for the audience in person, the rest of the group including Nguyễn Thanh Thuỷ (zither), Stefan Östersjö (guitar and bottom flock), Henrik Frisk (electronics) and John Oliver will be joining the concert from Sweden and Canada.

The performance also celebrates the release of Listening to the Other, a new book by Stefan Östersjö, and Isolation Journal, a new album by John Oliver and Östersjö. Films related to the release will be screened at Manzi (electronics) in the evening prior to the concert performance.

Due to limited seating capacity, please email [email protected] before 10 July to reserve seats.

Surcharge:

– seating on the first floor 50,000 VNĐ/person (including one drink)

– seating on the second floor (only 15 slots) 100,000 VNĐ/person (including one drink)

– Artist Ngô Trà My will perform live on the second floor.

– Money from the surcharge goes toward artists and covers organisational costs.

Program:

08:30 pm – screening ‘Nam Mai’, a film by Jon Rudberg and Jörgen Dahlqvist. Music by Richard Karpen and The Six Tones

09:00 pm – networked performance across three continents with The Six Tones and John Oliver

This event is part of Manzi Art Programme supported by the Goethe Institut.

Communications partners: Hanoi Grapevine