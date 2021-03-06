Finest Project Nominees: Schubert in a Mug

Schubert in a Mug

About project: Schubert in a Mug (SiaM) is a classical music project initiated by cellist Phan Do Phuc in August, 2020. SiaM includes a series of performances combined with talk/conversation with audience. The show is organised twice a month in small and medium size venues, with the aim to create an intimate, cozy atmosphere where artists and audience share their love, curiosity and stories for classical music. In 2020, SiaM has organized 09 concerts with 05 themes: SiaM vol. 1: A Montage; SiaM vol. 2: The First Viennese School; SiaM vol. 3: La Belle Époque; SiaM vol. 4: From The Foreign Lands; SiaM vol. 5: A Poet’s Love.

Art form: Music

Duration: 09/2020

Organizer: cellits Phan Đỗ Phúc, pianist Hoàng Hồ Thu, violist Patcharaphan Khumprakob, oboist Hoàng Mạnh Lâm.

Activities: Concerts and talks

Reference link

