Sat 05, 12, 19 & 26 Nov 2022, 08:00 pm – 09:00 pm

Theatre 21

21, alley 12/2/5 Đặng Thai Mai, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Hanoi, every Saturday in November 2022. ATH Production presents a brand new duo improv show where the audience decide the character’s destiny & the actors improvise their ride of life.

Different from the improv cabaret where actors warm their audience up through small games and then they perform a medium lenghth improv from 10 to 20minutes, I know you know I know you don’t know, like their title is one long improv. To make one hour improv show, the only way is to be well prepared. The structure of the show has been invented for a two person show, the actors experimented it and changed it until they were completely satisfied.

Two main characters will be progressively introduced. The audience will discover their personality, their memories through their past and their own relationship. Then they meet each other in a complicated relationship decided by the audience, they fight against each other, then get separated until a day, something special happen and put them close to each other again. A happy or unhappy ending is in the audience’s hands.

“Even though this show is very well structured, it is still a huge challenge for the actors, since this is a true duo improv – 2 persons taking all the roles of the show : actors, MC and technician! No one will get their back, it’s like a Poker All-in, they win or they loose everything.” – said Hoa My, Theatre 21’s manager.

What remains to be seen now is the coalescence of the audience and the acrs on stage. The magic then will happen.

About Theatre 21

Theatre 21 is a venue for creating and diffusing of multidisciplinary live shows open to the international scene. It programs 11 shows and more than 50 performances per season. Theatre 21 supports young artists through its program of artist residencies, support for creation and production, co-productions and hosting of stages.

Tickets:

Full Price: 250k/person

Students: 175k

Groups over 3 persons, 20% of discount

Groups over 5 persons, 30% of discount

Early bird until 30/10 : 175k