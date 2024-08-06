09 am – 08 pm, Tues – Sun, 11 Aug – 22 Sep 2024

Mơ Art Space

B3, No. 136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Mo Art Space cordially invites art lovers to visit our art showcase The Fire in my Belly, featuring artworks by Vuong Thao (1969, Hanoi), Dao Tan (1991, Hanoi) and Koa Pham (1993, HCMC).

‘Our love is the silent, lovely scent of a hawthorn.

Our love is the sound of a reed flute’s song.

A lover’s only weariness is in his heart.

We are like small night candles, burning together without knowing it.’

A Great Wagon – Rumi

The thirteenth century Persian poet, Rumi, used the imagery of fire to talk about love, passion, and its transformative power on the human spirit. Rumi’s philosophical poetry goes beyond love in the ordinary sense, also implying the enchantment of all things. This passion is used as the starting point of the exhibition The Fire in my Belly at Mo Art Space.

Originating from contemplative emotions simmering within, artists Vuong Thao, Dao Tan, and Koa Pham convey their reflections on the social landscape through natural materials, undergoing multiple transformations to rediscover their primordial states: stone, charcoal, wood, water. Their works stand out due to the artists’ unique approaches while sharing an intriguing commonality: the interaction between artistic craft and the transformative processes of nature. – Excerpts from curatorial text by Nguyen Hai Nam.

