23 – 29 Sep 2023

Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam

58 Quốc Tử Giám Str, Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

On September 14 in Hanoi, the Organizing Committee of VietNam Design Week 2023 (fourth time) officially announced the program’s activities that will take place from September 23 to 29 at the Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam.

This is the first and largest annual event in the country’s design field, organized by Vietnam Design Group, Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts (VICAS), Copyright Office off Vietnam (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism), and Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports. Its main objective is to discover and honor outstanding Vietnamese products and designers. The program encompasses various activities, including the Designed by VietNam design competition, Design of the Year award, Design Fair VietNam, exhibitions, seminars, workshops, and more. These activities aim to foster and promote the growth of the design industry in Vietnam, as well as the country’s cultural and creative sectors as a whole. Additionally, the event seeks to enhance the value of Vietnamese creative products in both domestic and international markets.

The fourth Designed by VietNam contest, themed “Embracing Constraints” was launched at the end of April 2023 and received 150 entries. Out of these, the Advisor Board selected 31 designs to advance to the exhibition and finals stage. Among them are 10 public toilet designs for Hoan Kiem Lake nearby, which fall under a specific branch topic.

This year, within the framework of VietNam Design Week, the Design of the Year 2023 award is being introduced to honor the best product designs in Vietnam. Additionally, the Design Fair Vietnam will be held at Vuon Giam, featuring a unique architectural and landscape space. The fair will present nearly 50 domestic and international design and production businesses and organizations, showcasing over 100 booths in various fields such as furniture and exterior, furniture and decoration, handicrafts, fashion, media, and more. These booths have been carefully selected by the Organizing Committee to display and introduce products to partners and consumers.

VietNam Design Week 2023 Calender:

1. Opening Ceremony of the fourth Vietnam Design Week

05 pm, Fri 23 Sep 2023

Thái Học Yard, Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam, Hanoi

2. Designed by VietNam x Design of the Year 2023 Exhibition

23 – 29 Sep 2023

Tiền đường House, Thái Học, Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam

And Ho Guom pedestrian space (for public toilet designs)

3. Design Fair VietNam

23 – 29 Sep 2023

Giám Garden, Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam, Hanoi

4. Seminar: “Embracing Constraints”

02 pm – 05 pm, Sun 24 Sep 2023

Tien Duong House, Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam, Hanoi

5. Seminar: “Designed by VietNam” and policies for creative design sector

09 am – 12 pm, 26 Sep 2023

Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies – VICAS – 32 Hao Nam Street, Hanoi

6. Exhibition “Land, Water, Heaven: Cross Encounters, Joining Threads”

23 – 29 Sep 2023

Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam, Hanoi

7. Workshop: Natural Dying with Sustainable Designer Vu Thao, Kilomet109

01:30 pm – 04:30 pm, Tues 26 Sep 2023

Hữu Vu House, Thái Học section, Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam, Hanoi

8. Workshop: Kumihimo Braiding with designer Lola Lely from WAX Atelier

01 pm – 03 pm (session 1), 03:30 pm – 05:30 pm (session 2), Wed 25 Sep 2023

Hữu Vu House, Thái Học section, Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam, Hanoi

9. Designed by VietNam Award, Design of the Year Gala & Closing Ceremony of VNDW2023

05 pm – 08 pm, 29 Sep 2023

Thái Học Yard,Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam, Hanoi

