Opening: 03 pm, Sun 06 Apr 2025

Exhibition: 10 am – 05 pm, 07 – 28 Apr 2025

Vin Gallery

35/8 Nguyễn Văn Đậu, Bình Thạnh, HCMC

From the organizer:

Hoa Ta Gallery would like to share a few words about the exhibition Mountains of Change by photographer Danny Bach, marking his first solo exhibition after more than 10 years in the profession.

This exhibition represents an important milestone in his career, showcasing his effort to move beyond the influence of renowned photographers and popular aesthetic trends to boldly express his own narrative.

The exhibition features 68 works drawn from the documentary photo series of the same name, captured in Sa Pa from 2017 to 2024. Although this theme is familiar in Vietnamese photography, the aesthetics and content of the series embrace a simple and rustic approach, minimizing visual effects to honor the story of life.

Visitors to the exhibition are treated to images of reality, captured in a neat and concise manner, akin to simple prose yet rich with emotional depth. From heart to heart, the exhibition aims to evoke the audience’s connection with the land, nature, people, and culture of Sa Pa. This connection seeks to inspire a deeper awareness of the events shaping our surroundings—issues that have a lasting and profound impact on people and everyday life. In an era of information overload, these vital matters can sometimes be overshadowed or forgotten amid the constant barrage of trends and distractions.

Artist Statement

In 2017, I arrived in Sa Pa with a clear goal and plan, aiming to complete the photo shoot for my project in 10 days. However, after three weeks of wandering through the misty mountains, I realized that a larger story yearned to be told. I returned to the city, filled with unnamed emotions and mixed thoughts, compelling me to revisit Sa Pa to continue this photo series and seek answers within myself.

During my journey, I had the opportunity to immerse myself in the simplicity and beauty of the local people’s lives. At the same time, I observed how visitors from various places interact with nature and the community. This experience sparked many questions within me about philosophy, worldview, and human values.

After eight years of contemplation, working to compile everything into a cohesive body of work, I finally completed Mountains of Change in 2024.

Mountains of Change is a documentary photo series depicting Sa Pa town from 2017 to 2024. In 2024, the area welcomed 4,400,000 tourists and is expected to see even larger numbers due to tourism promotion. This polarization—between traditional local lifestyles and large-scale tourism expansion—raises important questions about cultural exchange and sustainable development.

Through the language of photography in Mountains of Change, I aim to share my observations and reflections, hoping to engage viewers and contribute to building a beautiful, sustainable future for Sa Pa as well as other regions in my homeland.

