Xum Sum
04 pm – midnight, 27 Sep 2025
02 pm – midnight, 28 Sep 2025
Á Space
59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội (turn right at the end the lane, go 500m)
From the organizer:
As part of their joint exploration of intimacy, community, and distance in the music of Chèo – a satirical musical theater whose origins date back to the 12th century – Hà Thúy Hằng and Nguyễn Phương-Đan invite you to mingle.
Xum Sum – a two-days gathering accompanied by concerts, improv sessions, dj sets and rượu ta.
In the framework of the residency Dealing in Distance supported by Goethe-Institut Hanoi.
Lịch trình
27 Sep
04 pm Doors
06 pm Phương-Đan DJ/RT
08 pm Chèo Ensemble LIVE
09 pm Hà Thúy Hằng LIVE
09:30 pm MP3 Priestess
28 Sep
02 pm Doors
03 pm Phương-Đan DJ/RT
04 pm Trần Hoài Anh, Phan Thảo & Tuấn Nị LIVE
05 pm Winter Eri Monster Expanded LIVE
08 pm Ph00000ng DJ & Phương-Đan DJ/RT
Follow updates on event’s page.