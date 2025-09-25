04 pm – midnight, 27 Sep 2025

02 pm – midnight, 28 Sep 2025

Á Space

59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội (turn right at the end the lane, go 500m)

From the organizer:

As part of their joint exploration of intimacy, community, and distance in the music of Chèo – a satirical musical theater whose origins date back to the 12th century – Hà Thúy Hằng and Nguyễn Phương-Đan invite you to mingle.

Xum Sum – a two-days gathering accompanied by concerts, improv sessions, dj sets and rượu ta.

In the framework of the residency Dealing in Distance supported by Goethe-Institut Hanoi.

Lịch trình

27 Sep

04 pm Doors

06 pm Phương-Đan DJ/RT

08 pm Chèo Ensemble LIVE

09 pm Hà Thúy Hằng LIVE

09:30 pm MP3 Priestess

28 Sep

02 pm Doors

03 pm Phương-Đan DJ/RT

04 pm Trần Hoài Anh, Phan Thảo & Tuấn Nị LIVE

05 pm Winter Eri Monster Expanded LIVE

08 pm Ph00000ng DJ & Phương-Đan DJ/RT

