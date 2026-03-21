murmur: The 3rd year Anniversary of VAC

Opening: 06 PM – 08 PM, Tues 31 Mar 2026

Showcase: 31 Mar – 24 May 2026

VAC

6/44/11 Tô Ngọc Vân, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Over the past three years, Vietnam Art Collection has grown through a series of encounters — with artists, with materials, with communities across Vietnam and beyond. What began as a way of bringing works together has gradually become a space for dialogue, research, and shared practice.

This anniversary marks a moment to pause and look at how these trajectories have unfolded — not as a conclusion, but as an ongoing process.

To mark this occasion, VAC will present a 3-year exhibition alongside a series of public programs, including an opening gathering and a panel discussion. These moments are conceived as extensions of our ongoing conversations around artistic practice, cultural context, and the evolving landscape of Vietnamese contemporary art.

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