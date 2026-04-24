06 PM – 08 PM, Sun 26 Apr 2026

Rare Sea

3 Đặng Thị Nhu, Bến Thành

Free admission

Parking: TNXP parking lot – 4 Trương Định, Bến Thành Ward (900 m; 2 minutes by walking)

From the organizer:

Rare Sea, British Council & PRS Foundation are pleased to invite you to “The River Breathes” – an Open Studio by Gwen Siôn. A culmination of a two-week residency, the open studio presents a new music composition alongside documentation of her river visits using digital and analogue photography on expired 35mm film, moving image and graphic scores, opening a sonic realm where rivers from Wales and the South of Vietnam dialogue together.

“The River Breathes” explores river systems in Wales, Saigon and the Mekong Delta, blending fragments of oral histories from Welsh and Vietnamese communities with mixed electronics, piano, saxophone, sounds from traditional Southern Vietnamese instruments and Gwen’s handmade instruments of Welsh slate, alongside field recordings, hydrorecordings and environmental data on river health. As we speak to the rivers, the rivers also speak back – a water song remembers those who have left, carrying an elegy for them with every current. As the river is alive, it moves through the idea of ownership, tracing every folklore, myth and names to the remnants of industrialization. As the river speaks, it also mourns—carrying the slow loss of the environment, and memories, within its flowing breath.

The project is supported by the British Council and PRS Foundation, with data provided by. ArtEO. We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Pham The Vu and Can for your tremendous support.

Gwen Siôn is an award-winning Welsh composer, music producer and multidisciplinary artist working with sound, sculpture, DIY electronics, moving image and installation. She creates multi-instrumental, vocal and electronic compositions, and designs her own handmade electronic instruments and experimental sound devices by recycling found objects and natural materials. Exploring relationships between sound and environment, nature, technology, mythology and ritual, Gwen uses non-traditional composition methods inspired by reading landscapes as scores, alongside extended techniques, sound design, sampling, electronic manipulation, field-recordings and hydro-recordings, and collects physical fragments of the landscape to create her instruments.

Gwen has worked on a broad range of music and sound projects, commissions, public installations, exhibitions, performances and residencies throughout the UK and internationally, gaining support from Arts Council Wales, Arts Council England, The Arts Foundation, Sound and Music, PRS Foundation, Opera North, Sound UK, Ty Cerdd, Oxford Contemporary Music, Wales Millennium Centre, Atelier11 Paris, Greywood Arts Ireland, StokkoyArt Norway, University of the Arts London, BBC, Netflix, Leland Music, LMVH, Sustainability First and Liquid Listening.

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