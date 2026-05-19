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We are made of SUN
Opening event: 06:30 PM – 08:30 PM, Tues 26 May 2026
Public exhibition: 27 – 31 May 2026
S2 Building, Imperial Citadel of Thang Long
19C Hoàng Diệu, Hà Nội
Register link for the Opening event (Registration closes at the end of 24.05.2026)
From the organizer:
An encounter between painting, light, and spatial storytelling – a visual art experience created by Fustic. Studio and artist Bách Vũ.
Inspired by the SUN as a source of energy and knowledge, the exhibition unfolds as a reflective journey through light, space, and perception – exploring the invisible connections between people, learning, and a sustainable future.
Information about the exhibition in HCMC will also be revealed soon on the European Union in Vietnam fanpage.
“We are made of SUN” is part of the “Plug in to Evolution” campaign, continuing the evolving journey shaped by Wind and Water.
Follow updates on event’s page.