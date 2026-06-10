Opening: 03 PM, Sat 13 June 2026

Exhibition: 13 June – 15 July 2026

Exterior walls of the Huế University of Education

32 – 36 Lê Lợi, Huế

From the organizer:

Following its inaugural presentation as part of the International Photography Biennale Photo Hanoi ’25 at the French Embassy in Vietnam, and subsequently at the Đà Nẵng Museum, the exhibition Giao điểm Việt Nam | Vietnam’s Intersection will be showcased to the public in Huế as part of the Huế Festival 2026. This collective exhibition features the works of three French photographers, Daniel Roussel, Gilbert Bertrand, and Lily Franey, each of whom has forged deep and enduring connections with Vietnam, a country that has profoundly shaped their artistic vision. Vietnam’s Intersection is co-organized by the Institut français du Vietnam and the Huế University of Education.

Daniel Roussel’s photographs offer a rare glimpse into Vietnamese life from 1980 to 1986, a period marked by profound transformation. As the correspondent for the French newspaper L’Humanité, Daniel Roussel documented moments of daily life in Vietnam with love and admiration, shaped by his understanding of the country’s struggles against colonialism and imperialism. His images, complemented by his work as a writer and documentary filmmaker, form a remarkable archive that celebrates the vitality of post-war Vietnam.

The exhibition also features an exceptional collection of black-and-white photographs by Gilbert Bertrand, taken between 1970 and 1975, during his tenure at the French cultural center in Dalat and Saigon. Though not a professional photographer, Bertrand’s passion for the medium compelled him to capture significant historical moments with an attentive eye. These photographs, never exhibited during his lifetime, have since gained recognition for their photographic merit and historical importance, shedding light on a pivotal chapter in Vietnam’s history.

Completing the exhibition is Lily Franey’s vibrant body of work, created from 1987 onward during her missions with the French popular relief (Secours populaire français) in Vietnam. Her photographs chronicle a nation emerging from the ravages of war, illustrating scenes of resilience and hope. Franey’s deeply humanistic approach imbues her work with warmth and sensitivity, offering a vivid portrayal of the determination and everyday lives of Vietnamese people during a period of recovery and renewal.

More than a photographic exhibition, Vietnam’s Intersection is a call to feel, reflect and remember. Each image represents a fragment of history, capturing Vietnam’s complex journey of transformation and perseverance. By weaving together these distinct yet interconnected works, the exhibition transcends visual storytelling to become a testament to the enduring strength and spirit of a nation. For many, this will be an opportunity to rediscover an era often overlooked in contemporary narrative.