Maestoso Christmas Concert 2019

Sat 21 Dec 2019, 8.30 pm

Saint Joseph Cathedral of Hanoi.

40 Nha Chung, Hanoi.

From the organizers:

Meastoso is back to Saint Joseph Cathedral of Hanoi with the final concert of the year 2019 – Christmas Concert.

This year concert comes with the first time collaboration of many famous Vietnamese artists, promises to be a meaningful spiritual Christmas gift for all audiences.

Concert’s content:

– W.A.Mozart: Trio for Piano, Violin & Cello KV507 in B flat Major – Allegro

– J.S.Bach: Chaconne from Partita No.2 BWV 1004

– F.Schubert: Impromptu No.3 Op.90 in G flat Major

– S.Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello & Piano Op.119 in C Major – Andante Grave-Moderato Animato

– F.Chopin: Scherzo No.2 Op.31 in B flat minor

– F.Mendelssohn: Trio for Piano, Violin & Cello No.1 Molto Allegro ed Agitato

With the performance from these artists: Đào Trọng Tuyên, Đỗ Phương Nhi, Hoàng Hồ Thu, Đào Trọng Nguyên Anh, Trần Hồng Nhung , Trio L’espoir (Nguyễn Thái Hà, Nguyễn Hà Linh, Bùi Lê Huyền Linh)

Noted:

– The concert doesn’t sell ticket, free open for all music lover audiences.

– Maestoso would like to hold the first 8 row of seats for especial invited guest, all the remaining seats will be arranged in the order of audiences present.

– All the audiences please attend at least 10 minutes before the start time of the concert. We won’t accept audiences to go to the upper front area right after the concert has started.

– The concert isn’t suitable for the children under 10 years old.

