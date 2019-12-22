Skyline Dinner for Christmas Eve at Pan Pacific Hanoi





Tue 24 Dec 2019, 6 – 10 pm

The Summit Bar

Level 20, Pan Pacific Hanoi

1 Thanh Nien Road, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Pan Pacific Hanoi:

Embellished with breath-taking city views, The Summit Bar located on Level 20, invites you to enjoy a unique and lavish dining journey on Christmas Eve. Let your taste buds luxuriate in the delightful five-course Christmas menu featuring the signature of European specialties prepared by our talented chef while immersing in adorable Jazz performances.

VND 888,000++ per pax for five-course Christmas dinner and one glass of traditional Christmas drink or sparkling wine

***15% savings for booking by 20 December

Booking hotline: (+84) 901 778 318

E-mail: [email protected]