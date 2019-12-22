Home Event Listings Skyline Dinner for Christmas Eve at Pan Pacific Hanoi
Skyline Dinner for Christmas Eve at Pan Pacific Hanoi
Tue 24 Dec 2019, 6 – 10 pm
The Summit Bar
Level 20, Pan Pacific Hanoi
1 Thanh Nien Road, Ba Dinh, Hanoi
From Pan Pacific Hanoi:
Embellished with breath-taking city views, The Summit Bar located on Level 20, invites you to enjoy a unique and lavish dining journey on Christmas Eve. Let your taste buds luxuriate in the delightful five-course Christmas menu featuring the signature of European specialties prepared by our talented chef while immersing in adorable Jazz performances.
6:00pm – 10:00pm | 24 December 2019 | The Summit Bar, Level 20, Pan Pacific Hanoi
VND 888,000++ per pax for five-course Christmas dinner and one glass of traditional Christmas drink or sparkling wine
***15% savings for booking by 20 December
Booking hotline: (+84) 901 778 318
E-mail: [email protected]
| Pan Pacific Hanoi
1 Thanh Nien Road, Ba Dinh, Hanoi
Phone: 84 (0)24 3823 8888
Website: panpacific.com/hanoi
Facebook page: facebook.com/panpacifichanoi