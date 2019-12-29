Southeast Asia tour of Kreuser/Cailleau

Sun 16 Feb 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Young HIT Young Beat Academy of Art, 2nd floor, Mipec Riverside,

2 Long Biên, Hanoi.

From L’Espace

Guillaume Cailleau is a French experimental filmmaker, and Timo Kreuser is a composer, performer and sound artist based in Berlin. Together, they form the Kreuser/Cailleau duo. By mechanically connecting the Super8 turntables and projectors, they let the sound create the image and the image create the sound, in audiovisual performance devices or an experimental DJ/VJ analog set, depending on the perspective you choose to take, or the angle you come from.

The audiovisual performance presented in Hanoi, a part of their tour in Southeast Asia, offers the visitor/spectator a chance to discover, from their own perspective or angle of approach, the random creations of an analog DJ/VJ installation obtained by the mechanical combination of turntables and Super8 projectors. The sound creates the image and the image creates the sound, in a composition containing two parts: "Toxic" and "Exchange".

Free entry.