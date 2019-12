Sat 28 Dec 2019, 9:00 – 11:30 pm

Ca phe thu bay Hanoi

45-47 Tran Xuan Soan, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi

From the organizer:

A banana was bought for $ 120,000 (nearly 3 billion) causing a stir in the last month of 2019. It was a real banana (it even was eaten by a person) stuck on the wall with a gray sticky tape. It is also the work of Italian sculptor Maurizio Cattelan, 59 years old, named “Comedian”. And then a French collector negotiated to buy the work for $120,000.

Once again, general public was bewildered by art. The journalists Mara Siegler and Natalie O’Neil of the New York Post, commented on the event “there is something rotten in the art world”.

This is also the topic of this week’s Fine Arts Coffee with one of today’s outstanding young artists, Thai Nhat Minh sculptor. Along with the introduction of Thai Nhat Minh’s works under the theme of “What is Art looking for?”. This talk also opened a forum for exchanging fine arts in general and contemporary Vietnamese sculpture in particular.

About the speaker

Thai Nhat Minh (born 1984), graduated from the Faculty of Sculptures – Vietnam Fine Arts University Course 48 (2004-2009), Master of Sculptures – Vietnam Fine Arts University Course 12 (2009-2012).

Vietnam Fine Arts Association Award 2014, the second prize of the 3rd National Youth Fine Arts Festival (2011-2014).

Solo exhibition:

2016. Solo sculpture exhibition “SEEDS” At Dong Phong Gallery, 03 Ly Dao Thanh, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

2016. Solo sculpture exhibition “CHINH PHU- CHINH PHU” At Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

2014. Solo sculpture exhibition “BREEDING SEASON” At MANZI Art Space. 14 Phan Huy Ich, Ba Dinh, Hanoi, Vietnam.

2013. Solo sculpture exhibition “THE BIRDS” at Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Free entry for Ca phe thu bay’s guest. Please pay for drinks according to the cafe’s menu. Thank you.