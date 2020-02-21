Photo Exhibition and the Premiere of the Photo Book “People of the Old Years”

Opening: Sat 22 Feb 2020, 10 am

Exhibition: 22 Feb – 03 Mar 2020

Ngon Garden

70 Nguyen Du, Ha Noi

From the organizer

Photographer Hà Tường and Gallery 39 would like to invite all of you who are interested in documentary photography to come to the premiere of the book People of the Old Years by photographer Hà Tường.

Ha Tuong (born in 1942) is a sociable person, who traveled a lot. His lens has captured most of the typical artist faces from literature, poetry, journalism, translation, painting, theater, film, to scholars, scientists, and philosophers , history, ethnography … Quartet of Vietnamese painting masters Nghiem Lien Sang Phai; musicians Van Cao, Trinh Cong Son, poets Dang Dinh Hung, Le Dat, Tran Dan and Hoang Cam; historian Tran Quoc Vuong; ethnographer Tu Chi … those photos were taken during 20 years, from 1975 to 1995, in black and white film.

After the opening session, everyone will exchange and answer questions about photography together with photographer Ha Tuong and curator Le Thiet Cuong.

At the book launch, about 30 works will be on display. The book is 150 pages thick with 150 photos

Books available at Gallery39a Ly Quoc Su, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi.

To order the book Facebook Gallery39a Lý Quốc Sư / 0902 209 039