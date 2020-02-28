Subscription Concert Vol.129

Subscription Concert Vol.129

Piano Soloist: Luu Duc Anh (photo from artist personal’s website)

Fri 27 Mar 2020, 8 pm
The Grand Concert Hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music
77 Hao Nam Str, Hanoi

You are invited to the Concert Vol.129 with the performance of:

Conductor: Chung Min

Piano Soloist: Luu Duc Anh

and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra

Program

S. Prokofiev:
Piano Concerto No.3 C major, Op.26
Piano: Luu Duc Anh

Interval

S. Rachmaninov:
Symphonic Dances, Op.45

Ticket Prices: VND 300.000, 400.000, 600.000
Free delivery tel and more details: 0983067996, 0913489858

Performance duration (minutes): 1 hour(s) 30 min(s)

Break: 15

