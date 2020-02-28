Home Event Listings Subscription Concert Vol.129
Fri 27 Mar 2020, 8 pm
The Grand Concert Hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music
77 Hao Nam Str, Hanoi
From ticketvn
You are invited to the Concert Vol.129 with the performance of:
Conductor: Chung Min
Piano Soloist: Luu Duc Anh
and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra
Program
S. Prokofiev:
Piano Concerto No.3 C major, Op.26
Piano: Luu Duc Anh
Interval
S. Rachmaninov:
Symphonic Dances, Op.45
Ticket Prices: VND 300.000, 400.000, 600.000
Free delivery tel and more details: 0983067996, 0913489858
Performance duration (minutes): 1 hour(s) 30 min(s)
Break: 15
