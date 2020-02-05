Sun 16 Feb 2020, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

The Painter’s Studio

2nd floor, 60 Nguyen Truong To, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From the organizer

The Painter’s Studio is pleased to present a very special new workshop Urban Sketching, with interesting outdoor sketches. Urban sketching is for those who love to sketch, enthusiasts who travel and want to save memories of photo trips without going through a camera.

The course will last four sessions, introducing you to the concepts of USK and the typical Sketchers. After that, the lecturer will share about the tool, the operation of a sketcher and guide you to make your own pen and design for yourself a compact sketch kit. Along with that are the basic skills of using strokes, perspective, rendering, layout, light and dark correlation and presentation sketchbook. The sessions will take place in the streets, parks, restaurants or museums flexibly based on the teacher’s suggestions and the students’ choices. Classes for adults and children aged 13 and older. No qualifications required.

Tuition fee : 1,200,000 – includes necessary tools for the course.

Workshop will include 4 days : Sunday 16/2, 1/3, 8/3, 15/3 (The first session we will study in the studio and the next sessions will be other interesting places like museums, parks, cafes, etc.)

Time : 10:30 am – 12:30 pm (120 minutes)

Level : Basically, you don’t need a foundation to attend this workshop. Everything is very basic and accessible.

Ages : 13 or older

Maximum number of people : 12 students

Register form

To confirm your seat, please complete the registration form and transfer to:

DO BAC VU

Account number: 0011004256532

Vietcombank, Hanoi branch

Content / Subject: Full Name – US

Follow updates on event’s page