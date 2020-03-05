The Romanian – Vietnamese Painting Exhibition

10 Mar 2020

Vicas Art Studio

32 Hao Nam, Dong Da, Hanoi

From the organizer

The Exhibition is organized for marking 50 years of Francophonie, a movement with universal vocation, where Romania and Vietnam are very important members, and for celebrating 70 years of the diplomatic relations between Romania and Vietnam. In 2020, the Embassy of Romania in Hanoi and the Honorary Consulate of Romania in Ho Chi Minh will invite you to honor many other activities consecrated to 70 years of traditional and friendship cooperation between our countries: conferences, illustrated by video, visits of important personalities, participation of Romania as honor guest country to the International Trade of Vietnam, in Hanoi, in July, books launching to the Vietnamese Diplomatic Academy etc. On February 3, 2020, our leaders exchanged congratulatory messages.

Romanian painting in the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries brings a whole range of changes, most Romanian painters doing their studies in Bucharest and Paris, France, which explains the formation of their own working style, by combining elements of modernism with those traditional. We will refer only to three of the great Romanian painters of our Romanian-Vietnamese Exposition: Nicolae Grigorescu (1838 – 1907), Ion Andreescu (1850 – 1882), Henri Catargi (1894 – 1976)

Painting has payed a significant role in modern Vietnam. Today, we have the great privilege to enjoy of the remarkable works of one of the best contemporary painters of Vietnam, Madame Van Tuong Thanh, who offers a truly innovative perspective on modern Vietnamese history of art.

Welcome everyone to the exhibition!