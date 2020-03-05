Women and Film!

Sun 08 Mar 2020 09 pm – 11:30 pm

O kia Hanoi

University of Industrial Fine Art, 360 De La Thanh, Hanoi

From the organizer

International Women’s Day talking about women on film!

A meeting, a fun and open conversation about the image of women on film, about the female spectator today of film. A place where film, cultural and female lovers meet – exchange – share – create with a spirit of openness – joy, on the occasion of International Women’s Day!

Timeline

9h: Welcome and greet

9:30: Screening of short film by director Nguyen Hoang Diep

10h: Chat with journalist Nguyen Ngoc Diep, journalist Nguyen Kieu Trinh, director Nguyen Hoang Diep and Unesco’s representative in Vietnam Michael Croft.

Registration link

The event is hosted and sponsored by Unesco, O Kia Hanoi art space, O Kia Cinema.

Free entrance.

You can support us by order drinks or using the service at O ​​Kia Hanoi.

Content hotline: Hoang Diep 0912061950

Hotline for contributing and supporting: Long Van 0358028222

Follow updates on event’s page