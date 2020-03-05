Women and Film!
Sun 08 Mar 2020 09 pm – 11:30 pm
O kia Hanoi
University of Industrial Fine Art, 360 De La Thanh, Hanoi
From the organizer
International Women’s Day talking about women on film!
A meeting, a fun and open conversation about the image of women on film, about the female spectator today of film. A place where film, cultural and female lovers meet – exchange – share – create with a spirit of openness – joy, on the occasion of International Women’s Day!
Timeline
9h: Welcome and greet
9:30: Screening of short film by director Nguyen Hoang Diep
10h: Chat with journalist Nguyen Ngoc Diep, journalist Nguyen Kieu Trinh, director Nguyen Hoang Diep and Unesco’s representative in Vietnam Michael Croft.
The event is hosted and sponsored by Unesco, O Kia Hanoi art space, O Kia Cinema.
Free entrance.
You can support us by order drinks or using the service at O Kia Hanoi.
Content hotline: Hoang Diep 0912061950
Hotline for contributing and supporting: Long Van 0358028222
Follow updates on event’s page