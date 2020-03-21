Writing Course: Artist Statement
24 Apr, 08, 15 May 2020, 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm
The Painter’s Studio
2nd floor, 60 Nguyen Truong To, Ba Dinh, Hanoi
From the organizer
The Painter’s Studio would like to introduce a course about writing Artist Statement under the guidance of lecturers and painters Ha Ninh.
Our kind of students:
– Professional painters who have not been taught how to write artist statements.
– The amateur painters are creating according to their interests.
– Pupils, students are planning to apply to foreign art schools.
– Art lovers who want to learn about writing and love to exchange and discussion.
Expecting skills after the course:
– The ability to implement a clear, coherent, easy-to-read and proper paragraph.
– The ability to stint and optimize information within a given number of words.
– The ability to select the works to put into a profile.
– The ability to adapt an artist statement to other forms of writing, or to other languages.
Fee: 1.500.000 vnđ
Level: Standard
Max: 10 students
To confirm your site, please fill out the register form and transfer the fee to this bank account:
DO BAC VU
Account number: 0011004256532
Vietcombank Hanoi Branch
Subject: Name – AS
Follow updates on event’s page.