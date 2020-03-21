Writing Course: Artist Statement

24 Apr, 08, 15 May 2020, 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm

The Painter’s Studio

2nd floor, 60 Nguyen Truong To, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From the organizer

The Painter’s Studio would like to introduce a course about writing Artist Statement under the guidance of lecturers and painters Ha Ninh.

Our kind of students:

– Professional painters who have not been taught how to write artist statements.

– The amateur painters are creating according to their interests.

– Pupils, students are planning to apply to foreign art schools.

– Art lovers who want to learn about writing and love to exchange and discussion.

Expecting skills after the course:

– The ability to implement a clear, coherent, easy-to-read and proper paragraph.

– The ability to stint and optimize information within a given number of words.

– The ability to select the works to put into a profile.

– The ability to adapt an artist statement to other forms of writing, or to other languages.

Fee: 1.500.000 vnđ

Level: Standard

Max: 10 students

Register form

To confirm your site, please fill out the register form and transfer the fee to this bank account:

DO BAC VU

Account number: 0011004256532

Vietcombank Hanoi Branch

Subject: Name – AS

Follow updates on event’s page.