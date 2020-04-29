Live-streaming programs by Goethe Institut (22 Apr – 03 May)

New events about music, education and short film for children supported by Goethe Institut

22 Apr – 29 Apr 2020, 12 am

Electro-concert: Stattbad

Lifestream in UNITED WE STREAM.

The wild nightlife in clubs in particular is now closed during the corona crisis. But that doesn’t mean that you have to be bored laying on the couch at home in the evening. The UNITED WE STREAM platform enables Berlin clubs to bring their music and club atmosphere directly to your home.

We are standing still but we won’t be quite! Every day at 7 pm. (12 am. Vietnam time) there will be a live stream directly from one of the most popular clubs in Germany.

The Watergate is located between two of the most popular districts in Berlin: Friedrichshain and Kreuzberg. The club Watergate was founded in 2002 and has been one of the main players in the nightlife of Berlin ever since. Most of the clubs are rather dark, raw and down to earth. The club Watergate is extraordinary, modern and invites superstars from all over the world.

The popularity of the Watergate has a lot to do with the location of the club. The Watergate is located directly at the spree and because of a glass-wall in you can see the Oberbaumbrücke and the Spree when you are dancing downstairs.

Put your headphones on and imagine dancing at one of the most stylish clubs in Berlin!

Link to the concert

27 Apr – 03 May 2020, 12 am

Electro-concert: Ritter Butzke

Lifestream in UNITED WE STREAM.

The Ritter Butzke was first opened in 2007 in two former Butzke factory workshops. The Ritter Butzke has developed into a constant in the club culture of the capital over the last few years. The versatile, high-quality booking, a mixed audience of Berliners and tourists as well as several floors make the club on Kreuzberger Ritterstrasse a popular place to dance the night away.

Listen to the live-sets!

Link to the concert

27/04 – 03/05/2020

Children’s knowledge program: Checker Tobi

Explanatory video: 25 mins

Language: German

Checker Tobi is a German children’s knowledge program that has been broadcast weekly on KiKA and Erste since September 2013. So far 116 episodes have been broadcast (as of April 2020). The show is moderated and named by Tobi Krell.

Who hasn’t had a runny nose, a cold, or even the flu? All of these are diseases that we can get from tiny viruses. But what are viruses? Why can you make us sick? And why is the new corona virus so dangerous? In this new and current episode Tobi finds out.

Link to the video.

27 Apr – 03 May 2020

Film: Not for cowards (2012)

Germany film: 87 mins

Language: German

Frederik Lau is one of the most famous faces of the German film scene. He is a talented actor who has participated in countless famous German film genres such as “The Flying Classroom”, “Not My Day”, “SMS for You”, “The Captain”.

The television series “Nothing for Cowards” broadcast on WDR is the latest television series with him.

Film content

The music student Philip enjoys his student life between flat share kitchen, pub and crackling flirt with his new neighbor Doro. Until he learns that his grandmother Lisbeth has dementia. Although Philip grew up with her after the early death of his parents, he doesn’t have a particularly good relationship with the scratchy old lady. When the attempt to put her in a nursing home fails, Phillip is forced to take his grandmother into the flat. His roommates are not enthusiastic about it.

Link to the film.

27 Apr – 03 May 2020

Fairy tale film: The fisherman and his wife (2012)

Germany film: 7 mins

Language: German

The fisherman lives a simple life by the sea with a woman. But one day he catches a fish that can speak and even fulfill wishes – and his wife has many wishes. If that works out?

Link to the film