Open Call: Ruc Ra Ruc DICH

Deadline: 21 Apr 2020

TOONG Coworking Place

From the organizer

Ruc Ra Ruc DICH is the first exhibition of a simultaneous series of small-scale pop-up exhibition taking place at 15+ TOONG co-working spaces in Saigon, Nha Trang, Hanoi and Vientiane – the capital of Laos, about the topic of epidemics and natural disasters. The exhibition will happen in May, 2020 tentatively.

We are inviting you to apply your artworks to the open-call with a hope to transmit positive energy to our community.

Mediums, Genres of work:

All artworks including paintings, photography, videos, sculptures, sounds, multimedia works with materials, ideas related to the theme of the exhibition, and not in dispute regarding ownership, without images, content affecting culture, politics and law of Vietnam, can apply to feature your works in this exhibition.

Who can apply?

All artists in Vietnam and abroad are invited to submit artworks for display at TOONG’s spaces. Works matching the exhibition’s theme will be confirmed via email and fully supported with the transportation, display, and communication.

Apply link.

Important milestones:

Deadline of submission: until April 21st, 2020

Confirmation of transporting and installing artworks: From April 22nd, 2020

Exhibition (tentatively): May 2020.