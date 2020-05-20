22 May 2020, 07 pm

29 May and 05 June 2020, 07:30 pm

TPD Centre

51 Tran Hung Dao Str, Hoan Kiem Dist, Hanoi

From the organizer:

After a long hiatus, the Cinema Space will return this week with the Month of Movies with Great Cinematography of the 21st Century.

Over the past 20 years, there have been many works that have the impressive visual, storytelling through pictures, serving the content in an extremely successful way, but TPD will select a number of films that did not win an Oscar for film shooting for an introductory presentation.

Dear cinema lovers, please come and join us.

Schedule (weekly updating) on event’s page.

– Original languages with Vietnamese and English (optional) subtitles

– The film screenings are for educational purpose and fundraising for Young Cinema Fund of TPD. Requested donation (at the door): from 20,000 VND/audience

– Doors open 30′ before the screening (from 7 or 6.30 pm) and close when the screening room is full

– Seating cannot be reserved in advance

– Seats are assigned on the first-come-first-served basis