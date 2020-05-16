Virtual Tour of Italian Museums

From The Embassy of Italy:

On the occasion of the International Museum Day, the Italian Embassy in Vietnam is pleased to launch a series of virtual tours of some of the most iconic Italian Museums.

In these times when it’s hard to travel, we are delighted to invite you to an extraordinary digital journey through the great masterpieces of Italian Art, available online in high-definition.

Our tour begins with one of the most admired and visited museums all over the world: the Uffizi Gallery in Florence. Walk with your imagination through a collection of priceless works from the Italian Renaissance, such as Sandro Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, Leonardo da Vinci’s Annunciation and Michelangelo’s Tondo Doni.

Enjoy your tour at this link.

Stay tuned, there will be a new museum to discover every week!