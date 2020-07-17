SoloMarathon2020 – Open Studio 02: Aquatic Greenery

15 – 26 July 2020

Á Space Experimental Arts

Lane 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Hanoi (End of lane, Turn right, go straight 500m)

From the organizer:

Á Space invites you to our Open Studio from our second artist #SoloMarathon No.2 – Jo Ngo

*Notice:

This is an open studio where you can watch how the artists work . The space is still developing until July 25th. You are welcomed to join our working process, interact with the artists, and bring your own plants. Thus, you will be a part of our ongoing project.

About the Open Studio:

“We are all subject to mental strain in our lives, and periods of instability are only natural. However we often lack the means to fully assess any lasting damage, and we struggle to receive the support we need to address our issues and heal from them.

And so, to help us recenter ourselves and find our own equilibria, we come to this verdant glade of tranquility and repose, where our souls may take their ease, and our spirits may ride the currents of positivity, healing energy that flow around us. May the silence, living foliage, the soundscapes, the moving images, and the sessions of subtle healing, help sooth our minds and bring them to a place of equanimity.”

About the artist:

Jo or Ngô Kỳ Duyên (b. 1995) is a Saigonese visual artist whose work is associated with moving images, virtual reality, augmented reality, new media and conceptual art. Jo wants to use art with cutting-edge technology and strong message for the next step to post-human world. With the media and design background, she aims to reach more audiences in a stronger narrative form about social justice and sustainability matters with high-tech support and advocate the creative community to go beyond the traditional mediums.

She studied Fine Art at Lesley University College of Art and Design in Cambridge where she learned more about contemporary art by museum visit. Since then, she has traveled to art spaces around the States, Canada and Australia.

Exhibition/ Performance:

2019 October, After the rain, Solo exhibition, Common 9, Saigon, Vietnam

2019 September, 1723, collaboration with painter Lan Anh, VR/AR + Painting Exhibition, Salon Saigon, Saigon, Vietnam

2019 September, Future Shorts Vietnam, short film premiere, Saigon Outcast, Saigon, Vietnam

Follow updates on event’s page.