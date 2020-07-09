Video from The Musical Solidarity Project / Covid-19

Read more about the project here

From the organizer:

The Musical Solidarity Project made an unique, accessible and diverse GLOBAL COLLABORATION between 55 opera houses, orchestras, cultural institutions, 16 Sign Language professionals and about 500 performers from 65 different countries – from world class artists to passionate amateurs – breaking together all geographical, institutional and social boundaries, in order to send a message of hope through music.

As the music world has been terribly affected by the pandemic, there was an urgent need to create an opportunity for the whole opera and classical music world to stand united in solidarity and reciprocal support. With Verdi’s most symbolic piece of hope – Va pensiero (Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves) from Nabucco, the project want to show a symbol of universal hope, solidarity and unity – a group of people longing for freedom and for a better future, which is exactly what we are all experiencing now.

Besides, The Musical Solidarity Project brings opera to a whole new level of accessibility with Italian Sign Language professionals performing the piece with a full choir and orchestra. All the sound is made by the performers without adding any previous recordings or artificial sounds.

Creater: Nofar Yacobi

Nofar Yacobi is a Israeli-Italian soprano, recently made her debut with the role of Gilda (Rigoletto) in Teatro Mancinelli, Orvieto, Italy. Her recent engagements include recitals at the Canadian Opera Company, Queen of the Night (The Magic Flute) in Koerner Hall, recitals in Mazzoleni Hall, and recitals at the Glenn Gould Studio of the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation). She recorded for Disney Pictures the Hebrew version of Beauty and the Beast live action movie, and performed as a soloist with the Richmond Symphony Orchestra, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, the Haifa Symphony Orchestra, the Israel Netanya Kibbutz Orchestra, the Ra’anana Symphonette Orchestra, the Israel Symphony Rishon-LeZion Orchestra, the Revolution Orchestra, the Toronto Academy Chamber Orchestra, and the Glenn Gould New Music Ensemble. She also performed in the Eilat Chamber Music Festival, the Abu-Gosh Music Festival, the 21C New Music Festival, the Toronto Jewish Music Festival, and the Spazio Musica Festival. Nofar Yacobi is an alumna of the Israeli Opera Meitar Studio Program (2015/2017), the Calgary Opera Emerging Artist Program (2017/2018), and the Rebanks Family Fellowship & International Performance Residency Program at The Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory in Toronto (2018/2019). She graduated from the Buchman-Mehta School of Music at the Tel-Aviv University and received the AICF (America Israel Cultural Foundation), the Buchman-Mehta and the Eli Leon scholarships, as well as the Sir Jack Lyons Charitable Trust and the Azrieli Foundation sponsorships.

Co-Creator and Musical Director: Ethan Schmeisser

Ethan Schmeisser is a conductor and pianist, was born in Israel. He graduated cum laude from the conducting program at the Tel Aviv Music Academy and completed his second degree under the guidance of the late Mendi Rodan. He has received the AICF scholarships. He has conducted the Israel Chamber Orchestra, the Israel Camerata Jeruslaem, the Haifa Symphony Orchestra, the Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon LeZion, the Raanana Symphonette Orchestra, the Israel Sinfonietta Beer Sheva, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra IBA, Barrocade and other orchestras ensembles in Israel. He has conducted at the Perugia Music Festival in Italy, the opera houses of Odessa, Lucca, Shanghai and Fuzhuo in China. He has worked as a harpsichordist and pianist for opera productions and concerts with many local orchestras including the the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra. He has founded the Bononcini Ensemble and Venice female voice ensemble with whom he performed in many concerts in Israel. He was the Chorus Master and Head of Music at the Israeli Opera. At the Israeli Opera he conducted many productions in the opera house as well as at the Akko Festival and in the Israeli Opera’s community productions throughout Israel. He also performs as pianist and music director for many Israeli Opera productions including Die Zauberflote (Mozart) for the entire family, the Saturday Opera Highlights concert series and more.

Frédéric Chaslin – World class Maestro participating in the project: “I am delighted to be part of this exciting and useful project at a time where all artists need to show solidarity… times come where we need to be one block… We are millions of single voices and for once, we need to shout together… let’s pray that music will be in the heart of human beings to help them move forward after this terrible crisis”.

Exceptional artists like Barbara Hannigan, Dan Ettinger, and Nancy Yuen are supporting the project alongside many others.

Worldwide and Accessible Opera Performances are created and available on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Watching and listening to this 100% voluntary non-profit collaboration will give you a powerful reminder of how much beauty and goodness we have in this world.

Audio editing, mixing and mastering: Ben Ewing Recordings

Producers: Nofar Yacobi, Liam Romalis

Editors: Mako Funasaka, Nofar Yacobi

End Credits: Jackie Shapiro

Riddle Films: Liam Romalis, Jason Charters

Official Media Partner: RAI RaiAccessibilità

Cultural Institutions – Official Solidarity Supporters: A&A Opera, All Pakistan Music Conference, America-Israel Cultural Foundation, Athenaeum, Bach Fest Gers, Berlin Opera Academy, Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus, Calgary Concert Opera Company, Calgary Opera, Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, Coro d’Italia, Coro Música Sacra Buenos Aires, Divas Opera, Equilibrium Young Artists, Festival Brikcius, Georgia Philharmonic, GoodDeeds Diva, Hanoi Grapevine, Helsinki Chamber Orchestra, Impromptu Ensemble, Interkultur, Israel Sinfonietta Beer Sheva, Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon LeZion, Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Kirov Academy Washington, D. C., Kulungwana Association for Cultural Development, La Chorale Universitaire de Niamey, Little Lethbridge Opera Company, Livermore Valley Opera, Maria Callas Grand Prix, Mercury Opera, Nairobi Music Society, National Student Opera Society, New Zealand Opera, Opera Canada Magazine, Opera Magazine, Orquestra Música Sacra Buenos Aires, Perm Opera and Ballet Theater, Project Xiquitsi, Singapore Lyric Opera, Spazio Musica, Tel-Aviv University Canadian Friends, The Glorious Voices, The Israeli Opera, The Michael O’Neal Singers, The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, The Royal Conservatory of Music, The Song Room, Toot Sinfonia, Tradicious, Victorian Opera, Waltham Forest Cello Fest, Wenatchee Valley College, Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra, York Symphony Chorus

**Radio and TV broadcasting options available upon request**

Contact information:

Nofar Yacobi – Creator and producer

Email: [email protected]

For more information visit our website.

