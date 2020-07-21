Workshop on Creating Patterns and Nature Dyeing

Sun 26 July 2020, 02:30 pm – 05:00 pm

Showroom of Hoa Tiến Brocade

Room 202, CT5A Mễ Trì Thượng, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Hoa Tien Brocade invites you to attend a workshop on creating patterns and dyeing silk scarves using plants with a recognized brocade weaving artisan Sam Thi Tinh, founder of Hoa Tien Brocade.

Dyeing yarns and fabrics with natural materials is a long tradition of people in Hoa Tien village, Quy Chau, Nghe An, where Hoa Tien Brocade Cooperative is located. In this workshop, you will learn about natural dyeing materials, and will be guided to create patterns on silk scarves and dye silk scarves using “chi tu” to make yellow color, and “phang” to make orange color. These are two materials from the forest that have always been and are still being used to dye fabrics in Hoa Tien village.

The program includes the following contents:

Introduction about Artisan Sam Thi Tinh and Hoa Tien Brocade

Screening of a short video on Thai brocade in Nghe An

Unique patterns and the story of what those patterns mean

A few things about the white silk scarf and the ways to create patterns

Practice dyeing silk scarves

Care notice for naturally dyed silk scarves

Q&A

Maximum number of participants: 10 people

Workshop fee: 450,000 VND/ person including materials and a 40x40cm white silk scarf which workshop participants can bring home after dyeing

How to register:

Then transfer the workshop fee to the following account:

Sam Thi Tinh, Vietcombank Thanh Cong branch, stk: 0451000391175

If you have any questions please contact us via phone number 0934410663.

There will be English translation in the workshop if needed.

