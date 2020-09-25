X-PROJECT: Metamorphosis of Existence

02 – 03 Oct 2020, 08 pm – 10 pm

The Factory

15 Nguyễn Ư Dĩ, Thảo Điền, District 2, Hochiminh City

From the organizer:

The Factory is pleased to present a contemporary dance show: X-PROJECT | The Metamorphosis of Existence, the show will take place at The Factory for 2 nights only – 02 & 03 October 2020.

X-PROJECT is a long-term artistic project with a focus on contemporary dance conceived in Hoi An. It is the result of 6 months of collaborative work between choreographer Ngô Thanh Phương (known for her choreography of Lune Production’s ‘Palao’ and ‘Tehdar’) and the five performers (participants of MORUA ARTS PROJECT, an artist-in-residency program for contemporary dance in Hoi An) Nguyên Nguyễn, Thương Lê, Hoàng Anh, Khang Nguyễn, Đức Phúc. After its debut this past July in Hue, X-PROJECT is now traveling to other cities to continue exploring new possibilities and ways of presenting itself to different communities.

X-PROJECT takes as its inspiration the variant “X” (in maths), and the chromosome “X” (in the determination and classification of both sexes). What is the body constructed of? Do we exist outside of our bodies? Can our bodies contain our dreams and the nuances of our emotions? How do we respond to our subconscious selves, and the selves of others? In our everyday life when we pass by each other, do we really encounter and interact? With X-PROJECT, the participating artists use the language of their bodies to seek answers, by mixing different genres of HipHop, Popping and Breaking with contemporary dance, and by moving between different cultural spheres and physical spaces.

X-PROJECT is co-organized by The Factory and MORUA with sponsorship from The Factory and Goethe Institut Ho Chi Minh City’s “Idea Booster” program. Special thanks to Arabesque Vietnam, Star Academy and Erato School of Music & Performing Arts for their support.

Artists information:

– Choreographer: Ngô Thanh Phương

– Assistant choreographer: Nguyễn Công Nguyên

– Stage and lighting designer: Nguyễn Thúy Hằng

– Music: La Y San

– Performers: Nguyễn Hạ Xuân Nguyên, Thương Lê, Khang Nguyễn, Đức Phúc, Hoàng Anh

– Project manager: Red

Program schedule:

* 02 Oct 2020

08:00 pm – 08:45 pm: X-PROJECT performance

08:45 pm – 09:30 pm: Artist talk with choreographer Ngô Thanh Phương and the performers

* 03 Oct 2020

08:00 pm – 8:45 pm: X-PROJECT performance

09:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Cypher with Sami Lee (Impro Loop, Beatbox)

* Participating fee for each date: 300,000đ (online purchasing) hoặc 350,000đ (at-door purchasing).

Follow updates on event’s page.