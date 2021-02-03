Open Call: Science Film Festival

Deadline: 10 Apr 2021

From Goethe Institut:

The Science Film Festival is a celebration of science communication in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa and the Middle East: In cooperation with local partners it promotes science literacy and facilitates awareness of contemporary scientific, technological and environmental issues through international films with accompanying educational activities. The festival presents scientific issues accessibly and entertainingly to a broad audience and demonstrates that science can be fun. The event has grown considerably since its first edition in 2005, becoming the largest event of its kind worldwide.

The Science Film Festival is organized in each country by the Goethe-Institut in close cooperation with local partners. The festival relies on the collaboration and active participation of science education institutions, schools, universities, ministries and cultural centers in each of the host countries, as well as the enthusiasm of their staff and other partners, such as NGOs, educators and student volunteer groups, who facilitate the screenings and activities.

Participants: Filmmakers, producers, distributors and broadcasters.

Theme of SFF 2021: Better health through better understanding.

In the context and aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, health and mental well-being are more important than ever. That is why bringing these issues out into the open especially at this time is so important and why the Science Film Festival turns its focus on health and mental health this year.

Submit films on the topic through our online application form

More information here.