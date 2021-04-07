Urban design for a healthy Hanoi

Thurs, 08 Apr 2021

Talk: 06 pm – 07 pm

After-event drink: 07 pm – 08 pm

G8A Architecture & Urban Planning

16 Đặng Thai Mai, Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The composition of our urban environment can generate joy or discomfort and the effects of design decisions can sometimes be felt for generations.

In Hanoi, two organizations have developed specific strategies to address urban design issues that affect public health from micro to macro scales.

Think Playgrounds has, since 2014, focused on developing access to engaging play areas in public space. Encouraging children’s development and impacting the greater community in a context where density and certain social values make playtime rare.

HealthBridge, active in Hanoi since 1993, develops a range of programs focused on public health. In this presentation we will focus on the ”Livable Cities” initiative that aims to improve the livability of cities by ensuring access for the most vulnerable to healthy transportation, healthy foods, parks and public spaces.

The HANOI TALKS presentations organized by G8A invite specialists to offer their insights on topics that influence or are influenced by the practice of architecture.

*Presentation in English only

Follow update on event’s page.