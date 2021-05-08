ReConnect – Concert: Hanoi Brass Week

Mon 10 May 2021, 08 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Online via Zoom

Registration Link

From Goethe Institut:

The Hanoi Brass Community has existed since 2020. Brass players from different countries who live in Hanoi have come together to practice and give concerts. Anyone who plays brass music and wants to develop further is very welcome. 19 musicians and (so far only) one female musician currently belong to the Hanoi Brass Community.

We studied at different universities and played in different formations and orchestras. Some of us have only just begun to discover brass music for ourselves. The Hanoi Brass Community welcomes all wind musicians, those who are already professionals, and those who want to learn brass music.

In May, the Hanoi Brass Community is offering a one-week master class for brass players with musicians from Hanoi and Germany. Anyone who is seriously interested in learning with others, who is looking for inspiration, is looking for an exchange with colleagues, is keen on learning new techniques – can register now. Students and professionals are equally welcome. Participation is free of charge for you, but we expect you to have time and breath for at least five hours a day and 4 days of the masterclass.

Our musician colleagues from Germany are connected with Rostock University of Music. They have an excellent reputation as a brass players and play professionally in the Berlin State Opera, the Deutsche Oper, in radio orchestras, and other orchestras and formations.

From May 2 to May 9, 2021, our master class offers daily basic knowledge and in-depth exercises, breathing technique and yoga, individual and group lessons, lessons for solo and chamber music. Classes take place in the Goethe-Institut and online (Zoom and Jamulus). Every day we offer the opportunity for a short concert appearance – just like in a real musician’s life on stage.

The week of practice will culminate on May 10th with a concert by the Hanoi Brass Quintet together with fellow musicians and participants from the master classes from Germany.

The Hanoi Brass Week is the first project of its kind on the Vietnamese brass music stage.

To prevent the spread of the pandemic, the audience attending the concert will be divided into 2 spaces, each with a maximum of 30 people.

Musicians

Yuki Urushihara (*1990)

was born and raised in a musical family. His father is a cellist and his mother is a violinist. He started to play the trumpet when he was 7 and the piano at the age of 12. He graduated with his Bachelor and Master Degree for trumpet performance at the HMT Rostock, Germany.

He was a member of several youth orchestras, which allowed him to experience various musical aspects and epochs. Those orchestras include Junior Philharmonic Orchestra Tokyo, Asian Youth Orchestra (Hong Kong), as well as experienced as extra with the Staatsoper Berlin, and the Orchestra Akademie at the Norddeutsche Philharmonie Rostock.

From 2018 Yuki Urushihara moved to Hanoi Vietnam, until 2021 he worked as associate principal trumpet player at the Sun symphony orchestra in Hanoi.

Hoanh Pham (*1991)

is a trumpet player and involved in music productions. He started playing trumpet in 2003 at the Vietnam National Academy of Music. He has been working with different orchestras in Hanoi such as the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, the Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra and the Rhapsody philharmonic.

In 2018, he graduated from the Vietnam National Academy of Music and has since then worked at the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra. Along with research and experimentation he combines traditional Vietnamese culture with his trumpet. Since 2018 he yearly joined the Wonder Art Education, Practice and Research Organization run by pianist Trang Trinh, to carry out art projects towards the introduction of trumpets and traditional Vietnamese music for audiences aged 2 to 12 years old.

In 2020, he collaborated with the Asia Education Foundation of the University of Melbourne to incorporate traditional music for use in the Podcast Series Building BRIDGES for World Teachers Day. In Podcast Series he plays on the online music platform Spotify. Besides performing orchestral programs and with Hanoi Brass Quintet, he teaches trumpet at the British Vietnamese International School and British International School.

In 2020 he and his friends from different orchestras created Hanoi Brass Community as a playground for brass lovers in general, including Hanoi Brass Quintet and Hanoi Brass Ensemble.

Rainer Auerbach (*1956)

received his first trumpet lessons at the age of 12. After a few months he was allowed to attend the Robert Schumann Conservatory in Zwickau. In 1972 he began studying music at the Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy Music Academy in Leipzig. His teacher was Kurt Ramm from the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra.

In 1976 Auerbach received the solo trumpet position in the Robert Schumann Philharmonie Chemnitz. In 1979 he was appointed solo trumpeter at the Deutsche Staatsoper Berlin. Master classes and concert tours have taken him around the world. This gave him pleasant duties as professor at the Free International Music School in Ramallah, and as professor at the Academia Orquestrales in Seville. He works for the Barenboim-Said Foundation and gives master classes in Japan twice a year. He has been teaching at the Rostock University of Music and Theater as a juror, he has worked in German and international competitions. Rainer Auerbach sees music as an international ambassador and wishes for himself and for musicians and audiences many opportunities for encounters.

Julie Bonde

completed her diploma-studies in orchestral trumpet at the University of Music Hanns Eisler in Berlin with William Forman, Falk Maertens and Kristian Steenstrup. Since then she has been regular guest in the academy of the Staatsoper unter den Linden Berlin. Julie is also regular guest at Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra, Komische Oper Berlin, Kammerakademie Potsdam, Lübeck Philharmonic Orchestra and the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra conducted and founded by Daniel Barenboim.

Since 2015 Julie she has been lecturer at the University of Music and Drama in Rostock, where she teaches trumpet, mainly major students and breathing technique for all brass players. Julie is a popular speaker in both breathing technique and mental training.

Ta Tien Dat (*1984)

studied horn at the Vietnam National Academy of Music under the instruction of Master Pham Quoc Chung (1999). He performed with the Southeast Asian Youth Orchestra continuously in 2003, 2005, 2006. In 2004, he performed with the Nagoya Philharmonic Orchestra, Japan.

In 2005, he received the first prize for the ASEAN Symphonic Band Contest in Bangkok, Thailand. In 2007, he took an advanced concert course in Sweden under the tutelage of Asger Sevendsen. In 2011, he participated in advanced studies, practices, and performances with the Royal Norwegian Navy Band Brass Ensemble. In 2016, he attended the Horn Festival in Kirishima, Japan. From 2008 to 2019, he was a principal horn of the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra. Currently, he is an active freelance musician.

Ignacio Garcia (*1967)

was shaped as a student by his teachers Edward Brown (student of John Barrows and Wendell Hoss) and Norbert Hauptmann. In addition, he attended master classes and spent several weeks with important personalities of music: Guelfo Nalli, Francis Orval, Dale Clevenger. This enabled him to acquire and unite the different styles of the American and German schools.

Ignacio Garcia has been principal horn player in the Staatskapelle Berlin since 1993. He has been a lecturer at the Orchestra Academy at the Staatskapelle Berlin since 1997. He has also made guest appearances in other renowned orchestras, including the Berlin Philharmonic, the Munich Philharmonic, the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. He has given master classes in Europe, Asia, North and South America. For eight years he taught as a professor of horn at the Barenboim Said Academy in Seville.

Since October 2011 Ignacio Garcia has been teaching horn, orchestral studies and chamber music as a major at the Rostock University of Music and Theatre, Rostock.

Dao Duong Khanh (*2000)

studied Tenor Trombone at Vietnam National Academy of Music (2012). He participated in both the Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra and Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra. He has recently been soloist in Sun Symphony Orchestra.

Jose Antonio Rodríguez Vázquez (*1990)

began to study music theory in 1997 and trombone a year later with Faustino Nuñez. In 2002, he studied his secondary music education with Feliciano Morales and Faustino Nuñez, bass trombonist, Eduardo Diz, euphonium soloist of Santander’s wind band, Severo Martinez, trombone soloist of the Porto Symphony Orchestra, and Nuno Martinez, bass trombonist of the Porto Symphony Orchestra. In 2008, he graduated secondary music education with Abel Clemente and entered bachelor’s degree a year later in Madrid with the highest mark. In 2008 and 2009, he won the first prize for the “Acordes Caja Madrid” Contest for youth orchestras. He often took lessons with Petur Eiriksson, bass trombonist of the Galician Symphony Orchestra.

Jose Antonio Rodríguez Vázquez received his bachelor’s degree in 2016, studied under Stéphane Loyer, bass trombonist of the Orchestra of Radio Television Spain. He has since then worked as a bass trombonist in the Hulencourt Soloists Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonic Orchestra of Alicante. In 2018, he won an audition for the Sun Symphony Orchestra, Hanoi.

Jose was a member of the Galician Youth Symphony Orchestra, Extremadura Youth Symphony orchestra, Youth Valladolid Orchestra, Santander Youth Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Wind Band of Vigo, and Wind Band of Federation, Galician. He also collaborated with the Symphony Orchestra of Ópera Madrid, Murcia Symphony Orchestra, Extremadura Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra and Chorus of Radio Television Spain, and Santa Cecilia Symphony Orchestra in Madrid.

Phuc Phan (*1987)

finished his musical studies at Lake Forest College in Illinois, and has been active musician in Hanoi since 2013. He is pianist for the opera troupe and orchestra of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, co-runs the opera club Operaphilia in Hanoi, and is the music instructor of Alexandre Yersin international high school.

Jamie Williams

has served as principal trombonist of the Deutsche Oper Berlin since 2009. Furthermore, he is professor and head of the brass department at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater Rostock.

An avid orchestral musician, Jamie Williams has performed with the Bavarian State Opera, Berlin Philharmonic, Berlin Staatskapelle, Boston Symphony, Deutsche Symphony Orchestra, Dresden Staatskapelle, Guerzenich Orchestra Cologne, Hamburg State Opera, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin, and the WDR Symphony Orchestra. He was principal trombonist from 2003-2009 with the Dortmund Philharmonic.

Jamie Williams released his solo debut CD “Voice” in 2013. His concert activities have led him across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America as both soloist and chamber musician. As a soloist, Jamie Williams has performed with orchestra in the Berlin Philharmonie.

Born in 1979, Jamie Williams began playing trombone in his native St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of eleven. In 1997, he received a full scholarship to study in New York at The Juilliard School with Joe Alessi. Jamie Williams continued his studies with Per Brevig, Jonas Bylund, Michel Becquet, and Ian Bousfield.

In 2010, Jamie Williams began as an active Yamaha Artist, in demand for masterclasses, and performing on a Xeno YSL 8820. He has been on the jury of numerous international competitions and was voted in for the term of 2014-2018 to the International Trombone Association Board of Advisors. He was the president of the (IPV) German Trombone Association from 2015-2018 and created the IPV Solo Competitions. His students hold positions in numerous orchestras and his Rostock class won the Emory Remington Trombone Ensemble Prize in 2014 and again in 2019, which is the most prestigious trombone ensemble award worldwide.

Andreas Luhn (*1963)

Andreas Luhn© Andreas Luhnbegan his musical education at the age of 6 on the piano and the cello. From 1979 to 1985 he studied tuba and double bass at the Liszt School of Music in Weimar.

Since 1985 he has been solo tuba player in the North German Philharmonic Rostock. As a guest, Andreas Luhn has performed in numerous German orchestras.

Andreas Luhn has been teaching tuba as the main subject and the orchestral repertoire F and B tuba as well as cimbasso at the Rostock University of Music and Theater since 2000.

