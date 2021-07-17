Open Call Verbatim Bodies

From the organizer:

“What theatre could be?”. If we want to make theatre now, what do we do?

Start. Then “fail, fail again, fail better” – Samuel Beckett.

Or you could apply to “Verbatim Bodies”, an intensive, practice-based series of workshops to make theatre and performance.

It introduces a number of ways that theatre makers are engaging the bodies to develop theatrical works, aided by a range of techniques such as devising, community engagement, rhetorical exploration, etc… on different scales.

Mind you, this is not an ABC to theatre-making. Rather, it invites makers to extrapolate their processes with the practices introduced in the workshop so that towards the end, ideally, hopefully, maybe, each participant will have completed a sketch of their brand new theatre works.

Initiated and led by the homegrown inquisitive playwright Tra Nguyen, organized by TRATHU COLLECTIVE and sponsored by THE JAPAN FOUNDATION OF CULTURAL EXCHANGE IN VIETNAM, “Verbatim Bodies” promises physical and mental intensity, and severely serious collaborative theatre making.

And fun, or some of it.

More to come, but first:

– Workshop time (9 days): 07 – 23 Aug 2021 (every Sat, Sun, Mon)

– Application period: 16 – 28 July 2021

– Result announcement: 30 July 2021

– It’s a zoom thing, Ka-ching!

– Language: English and Vietnamese (without interpreter)

Workshop Facilitators:

Trà Nguyễn (The Run Theater/Vietnam/US)

Sasapin Siriwanij (B-Floor Theater/BIPAM/Thailand)

Arsita Iswardhani & MN Quomaruddin (Teater Garasi/Indonesia)

Sojin Cho (researcher/Korea/US)

Follow updates on event’s page.