Fri 08 Oct 2021, 06 pm

Livestream via Fanpage Goethe-Institut Hanoi.

From Goethe Institut:

Time & Realities is a yearly residency project pairing selected artists with curators, both in Vietnam and connected virtually, in the aim of producing new works in non-fixed spaces while collectively exploring hybrid practice.

The project, spanning the year of 2021, is composed of four simultaneously produced projects that examine selected notions of “Time” and “Realities”. Mediums of performance, sound, poetry, experimental film, and photography are used as tools to unpack these vast concepts. On the 8th of October at 6PM Vietnam time, the artists and curator’s group will share work-in-progress presentations hosted by the Goethe Institut Hanoi and streamed online live. The evening will include readings, video works, mediated discussions and an interactive Q&A.

Curators

Bill Nguyen (*1988, Vietnam)

Bill Nguyen (*1988, Vietnam)

is an artist-curator committed to researching and developing an alternative, locally-driven method and platform for curation in Vietnam.

Mary Lou David (*1992, France)

is a curator and art manager whose eclectic interests include experimental cinema, cabinets of curiosities, commemorative art, folk art and queer performance.

Mary Lou David is a curator and art manager whose eclectic interests include experimental cinema, cabinets of curiosities, commemorative art, folk art and queer performance. After completing her Master’s degree in Art History at the Courtauld Institute of Art in London in 2014, she has worked as a research assistant at the Didier Aaron gallery in London and assistant curator at the CAPC Museum of Contemporary Art in Bordeaux. Since 2016 she has been based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, co-managing A. Farm international residency (2018-2020) and working full-time for Sàn Art, a non-profit contemporary art organisation.

Elise Luong (*1985, Australia)

is arts manager and writer, based in Hanoi since 2016.

After graduating from a BFA in Photography and Video Arts in Belgium, she has worked in a diverse range of Contemporary Art fields, engaging in project management and the curation of wildly unique spaces in Brussels, Berlin, and Montreal, showcasing visual, street art & new media.

In 2012, when based in Brussels, she co-founded the not-for-profit organisation called Undecided Productions widening her scope of curatorial practice to highlight “experience-based” forms such as performance, contemporary dance, live/experimental music & sound installation. Since moving to Vietnam, Undecided Productions has focused on projects that foster cultural exchange in the arts, such as directing the residency program live.make.share.

She currently works in the fields not only of Contemporary Art but also Architecture and journalism, as a writer, editor, events manager, program curator and communication designer. As an artist manager she is concerned with the development of production & dissemination opportunities for young creators.

Thao-Linh Dinh (*1993, Vietnam)

is a curator and arts manager living and working in Hanoi.

She is interested in collaborative artistic process-orientation, community-based and conversational art practice. She founded Ba-Bau AIR – an independent artist-in-residence, studio and kitchen in Hanoi – in 2019 to support, connect and incubate the conversation and the collaboration within and beyond the contemporary art scene.

Artists

Phạm Nguyễn Anh Tú (*1997, Vietnam)

is a visual artist born and raised in Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City), Vietnam. Tú started working with video since 2018. He approaches video making through a combination of animated collages and chroma key compositing to produce scenes that mimic dreamlike states. His work focuses on themes of queer identity and fantasy, depicting scenes of playful reverie and inner dialogue translated to film.

Mimi Kunz (* 1986, Germany)

is a visual artist and writer whose interest in body language grew during a year in Thailand. She studied Literature, linguistics, translation, and art history, as well as graphics and painting. After art residencies in Scotland and Vietnam she now lives in Brussels with her young family, where she founded Something Beautiful, a festival for visual art and poetry.

Đặng Thùy Anh (*1996, Vietnam)

born in Hanoi, currently living and working in Ho Chi Minh City, Đặng Thùy Anh graduated from Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2019. Since 2017, Thuỳ Anh has engaged in experimental artistic practice exploring different mediums such as installation, photography and conceptual approaches to art making, she often uses living organisms, her own body and her personal archives as materials in her art.

Nguyễn Minh Hoàng (* 1992, Vietnam)

is a photographer from Hanoi, Vietnam. His work fuses the documentary and the conceptual impulses in photography, producing semi-autobiographical projects that are at once fiction and non-fiction. Employing self-portraitures, he tells his fantasies of life. Minh-Hoang earned his MFA in Experimental Documentary Arts at Duke University, during which he started to focus on psychic trauma and recovery in arts and especially in photography.

Tomes (Tobias Paramore, *1984, Australia)

is a music producer and sound engineer whose interests lie in creative audio applications. He has worked as a performer, engineer, and producer both in the digital realm, and with analog signal processing, driven by the intangibly emotive nature of moving air; it’s ceaseless decaying energy and spiraling funnels of power.

Follow updates on event’s page.