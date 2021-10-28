Workchop Series: Co-design Pipeline – Session 1: Overview of the Fictional Character Design Industry

Sun 07 Nov 2021, 09 am – 11 am

Google Meet

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Presented by MSD and Zookiz, the workshop series will provide an overview of the fictional character design industry in Vietnam and introduce a designer-specific community platform — “Co-design pipeline” to expand knowledge, skills and growth opportunities for creatives. The two-session workshop series will be facilitated by Ms. Dư Thị Mai Linh and Mr. Lý Thanh Tùng, experts on start-up and sales–marketing from Zookiz.

Agenda of Session 1: Overview of the fictional character industry

– What is a fictional character? How is its application in Marketing?

– The development of industry fictional characters in big markets around the world and trends in Vietnam in recent years.

– Overview of the fictional character design industry in Vietnam

– Recruitment and training demands of the industry

– Q&A and closing

*Language: Vietnamese

Speakers:

Ms. Dư Thị Mai Linh, Regional Representative of Zookiz has over six years of experience in establishing foreign startups in Vietnam. Mai Linh is currently the leader of Zookiz, a startup expected to become a leading enterprise in fictional character copyrights and graphic design in Vietnam.

Mr. Lý Thanh Tùng, Sales Marketing Manager of Zookiz has more than five years of experience in trade promotion between Vietnamese and foreign businesses. He is currently in charge of business development and networking at Zookiz.

About MSD

The Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MSD) is an unit under the Southeast Asia–Vietnam Studies Association. As a Vietnamese non-governmental organization, MSD is taking efforts to enable environment for the development of civil society sector and to promote the rights of marginalized groups, especially children, youth, women and people with disabilities. Our vision is a world of justice and equality, where civil society plays as an effective independent actor/ partner with their own rights and the rights of marginalized and vulnerable communities are respected.

About Zookiz

Established in 2020, Zookiz is a design business which provides marketing solutions based on fictional characters. Zookiz has collaborated with multiple partners to create an ecosystem in which design and marketing services will be combined to deliver incredible products to customers. Key partners of Zookiz includes Zalo, POPS, Gapo, MediaZ, VTC Media, and more.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.