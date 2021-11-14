Talk series: Mua dây, bực mình?

18 – 19 Nov 2021, 07 – 09 pm

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

When it comes to creative products, one of the latest waves seemingly revolves around the integration of local/indigenous inspirations – stemming from the wish to bring about a unique image for the Vietnamese creative scene. Nevertheless, “thuần Việt” – “purely Vietnamese” – is perhaps becoming a catch-all phrase that indirectly renders the exploration of Vietnamese elements a short-lived one? Do pressures associated with the “nano trend” context force creative practitioners to weave together inspirations in a manner highly-replicable?

By discussing elements that are “restraining” creativity in defined categories, the talk aims to present a broader overview of the presence of Vietnamese elements in creative industries.

This is because we believe that local/indigenous materials and inspirations deserve their place in the spotlight – a position through which they could shake things up and generate changes in the current Vietnamese creative landscape.

Language: Vietnamese

Session 1: Không thuần Việt, giờ sao?

(Not “purely Vietnamese”, now what?)

It’s sad but it’s true, our Vietnam has yet to form our own creative identity. That is why encouraging and supporting locally-inspired products is an open road for the creative industries. However, are the “purely Vietnamese” values we are looking for truly “purely Vietnamese”, do they need to be “purely Vietnamese”, and is the quality of being “purely Vietnamese” posing a constraint for creatives?

“Không thuần Việt, giờ sao?” (Not “purely Vietnamese”, now what?) will be an open dialogue on this topic, for hearing about and discussing a different perspective of things we take for granted.

Session 2: Trên đỉnh, không Trending

(On top, not on Trending)

How fortunate it is that local materials have become a popular creative trend in the recent year. Thank God!

However, frankly speaking: once this trend has become widely accepted and utilised by the market, tremendous consequences ensue. Responding to consumers’s taste, creatives must innovate at an incredible speed. Creative products also have a short life cycle, changing every year and season.

It’s out with the old and in with the new. So when the trend is out and the market changes, will local inspiration have made an impression for the Vietnamese?

“On top, not on Trending” is where creatives sit down together to openly discuss how to not reduce the culture movement to yet another short-lived, fleeting trend, but to grow sustainably and flourish, creating positive transformations on the entire Vietnamese market.

About Vietnamme

Vietnamme is a community-oriented art project aiming to express Vietnamese cultures and inspirations through a more contemporary perspective. Established in 2019 by cultured and altruistic young people interested in local art and love Vietnam, Vietnamme has so far organised nine arts projects, which have all garnered significant online attention.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

