Video concert: Paradigm

Fri 31 Dec 2021, 07:30 pm – 09 pm

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hang Buom, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Registration link

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

Video concert Đại Tượng (Paradigm) is a multimedia performance presented by the group of visual artists Triệu Minh Hải and Ngô Thu Hương, violinist Nguyễn Ngọc Đức, pianist Trần Thu Thảo, and violinist Trịnh Quang Thành.

Inspired by the word “Paradigm”, which is defined as abstract perspectives or set of ideas giving meaning to a particular object, the work wants to query the universal notions of Mẫu (Mother) beliefs in Vietnam within the flow of feudal ideology.

Don’t miss out on:

The performance of the trio (violin, cello and piano) interacting live with sound recording and a 3-channel video installation. The 3-channel video content simulates the East Asian philosophy of universe – the continuation and transformation of the Confucian ideology today; and Vietnamese folk stories in relation with the East Asian culture; presenting the spiritual aspects of Đạo Mẫu (the worship of Mother Goddesses) in Vietnam.

Like fragmentary chapters interweaving past and present, the artwork re-enact notions of borders, fields, and beliefs. There, the belief in Đạo Mẫu (Vietnamese Mother Goddess worship) is a typical example in the mixing of cultures, overlapping with different religious ideological concepts.

This impromptu performance is promised to open a dialogue between East and West, tradition and modern.

About the artists:

– Visual artist Triệu Minh Hải is known for various materials such as pencil drawings, paintings, ceramics and videos to visualize his scientific observations and understanding of natural phenomena. Triệu Minh Hải has exhibited in group exhibitions both in Vietnam and abroad, including Culture Lab, Goethe Institut, Hanoi (2020); The Foliage 2, VCCA, Hanoi (2018), From Silence to Screams, Peace Foundation, Jeju (2018), Miền Méo Miệng, Bildmuseet, Umea (2015), and Latcarf-Fractal, Nhà Sàn Collective (2014).

– Visual artist Ngô Thu Hương is a visual artist currently living and working in Hanoi, graduating (BA Hons) Fine Arts from LASALLE College of the Arts 2016. Practicing art with different materials from paint oil, ceramics to video installations, her works show the transformation of self-identity with different contexts. Her works have been exhibited at Cultural Lab, Goethe Institute, Hanoi (2020); Breathing TUBE, VUUV, Hanoi (2020); Art Moves, TCC Cafes x LASALLE, Singapore (2017); The LASALLE Show, Praxis Space, Singapore (2016).

– Violinist Nguyễn Ngọc Đức graduated from the University of Music at Hanoi Conservatory in 1984. He was the former leader of the violin group at the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra.

– Pianist Trần Thu Thảo has been acknowledged for her outstanding achievements while studying at the Hanoi Conservatory of Music. In 1987 she studied at the Gnessin Russian Academy of Music, Moscow.

– Violinist Trịnh Quang Thành currently lives and works in Hanoi, Vietnam. He has worked abroad for many years in Singapore and Hong Kong. He worked at the Hong Kong Municipal Chamber Orchestra for 6 years and taught violin at Yamaha Music School and Glenealy School for about 15 years.

Follow updates on event’s page.