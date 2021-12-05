06 – 09 Dec 2021, 11 am

VTV2 & VTV Go app

From the organizer:

On the occasion of the XVII Italian Contemporary Day, the Embassy of Italy to Vietnam has created a partnership with VTV, the main Vietnamese television group, for the screening of the short series “Contemporary Italy”, dedicated to the landmarks of contemporary art in Italy.

The series is produced by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collaboration with Sky Arte and TIWI as executive producers.

The four episodes (“Metropoli”, “Open Air”, “Old and new” and “Off road”), dubbed in Vietnamese, will be screened on channel VTV2 on 06 – 09 Dec 2021 at 11 am (Vietnam time) and will be accessible on smartphones and tablets via the VTV Go app.

Italy is home to many museums and exhibition spaces of great beauty and innovation, hosting works of artists from all over the world.

Through this initiative with VTV, the Embassy of Italy aims at sharing with the Vietnamese public the Italian approach to contemporary art, seen as universal and open to exchanges with other cultures and creative visions.

Creativity is one of the values that express the image of Italy in the world and that are illustrated by “Italy is simply extraordinary: beIT”, the new communication campaign of Made in Italy launched by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Trade Agency in 26 countries, including Vietnam.

