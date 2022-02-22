Party with Eye See Ai

Sat 26 Feb 2022, 04 pm – 07 pm

Zoom

From the organizer:

How to discover Eye See Ai performances in their public locations?

What are the artists’ interpretation of their performance locations?

How have the Vietnamese and British teams communicated with each other?

And many many more questions will be answered and mysteries be revealed from head to toe in the afternoon party that we prepare for you guys. And even if you are looking to relax for a while, how about joining us to discover a new form of performance art, or simply to dance, move and feel your body with some new friends.

Party timeline:

– The Rite: Introduction of the Eye See Ai App – The Challenges of Technology | A conversation with Viet Interactive- Mat Tran – Hijinx

– The Festivities: Storytelling time: The journey of Eye See Ai | Q&A session | Dance Party

(Let’s relax, listen to the rhythm and move our bodies)

The event will take place on Zoom and Youtube, and the link will be sent directly to you after you have successfully registered for the event. There will be an English-Vietnamese interpreter and a sign language interpreter present during the event.

It’s gonna be business and party hand in hand like the best mullet out there, so what are you waiting for? Remember, you have a date with Eye See Ai this Saturday, 26 February!

Our community art project Eye See Ai is funed by the Digital Collaboration Fund of the British Council. The project uses AR technology from Viet Interactive to build six short performances set in Cardiff, Wales and Hanoi, Vietnam. Our performances are the results of the collaboration between our performance artists and the groups of artists with learning disabilities and autism from the two countries. The artists from Hijinx Theatre (UK) will perform three pieces at Hoa Phong Tower, the Sword Lake and the Toad Flower Garden; Mat Tran Ensemble and the painters from the Social Enterprise Tohe (Vietnam) will perfrom three pieces at Clwb Ifor Bach on Womanby Street, the Animal Wall on Castle Street, and Gorsedd Stone Circle in Bute Park.

