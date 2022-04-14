15 Apr – 15 May 2022, 06:38 pm – 09 pm

NGÃ Art Space

TÁCH SPACES

20 Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Tilted Archipelago” – a solo exhibition by artist Ha Ninh Pham – invites the audience to “jump” on an adventure journey to distant territories. Here, the horizon, a concept or boundary that splits “the sky” and “the sea”, is defined in this context in a way that does not coincide with the reality in which we are living. On the journey to that territory, the audience encounters islands or traces of life that were (intentionally) left behind. They represent individuals who are torn between self-defining and being defined. Or a simultaneous incarnation of the artist – the work – the audience between two basic roles: subject and object.

At the precise moment that we see, we are absorbed in the observation of the world we are entering.

“My work explores how we construct an understanding of a territory from afar. Since 2017, I have been working on a long-term project titled My Land, in which I grant myself an absolute power to design a world according to my rules.”

– Hà Ninh Pham –

With “Tilted Archipelago” Ha Ninh introduces a new manner of experimenting with his practices to create “entrances” that audiences can experience and interact with.

About artist:

Hà Ninh Phạm b. 1991) is a fine artist from Hanoi, Vietnam. His work explores how we build up our understanding of territories from afar. Hà Ninh Pham earned his MFA from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in 2018 and his BFA from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2014. His work has been featured on Hyperallergic, New American Paintings, and ArtandMarket. Hà Ninh has been in residence at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, the Corporation of Yaddo, Wassaic Project, the Marble House Project in the United States, and PLOP in the United Kingdom. His work has been shown in New York, London, Philadelphia, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City. Hà Ninh Pham is represented by A+ Works of Art in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He is currently Associate Lecturer at RMIT University Vietnam.

Notice for visitors:

– To ensure safety and fully experience the artwork, the audience is kindly requested not to wear short skirts, and high-heels and carry bulky luggage.

– NGA Art Space will only accommodate a maximum of 5 people per turn at any time.

Follow updates on event’s page.